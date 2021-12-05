In July, Hulu premiered a six-part miniseries titled “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” wherein legendary music producer Rick Rubin interviews the once and forever Beatle Paul McCartney about the where, when and how of his music career.

Though some bits were fascinating, most of the three-hour series found McCartney dutifully checking the boxes of stories he’d told for decades. By the end, I was fine with the idea that I’d rather hear McCartney talk about literally any music except his own, like maybe his thoughts on JPEGMAFIA or Lingua Ignota.

Was I done with the Beatles, or just done hearing about them so frequently?

Well, with the Thanksgiving release of the mammoth “The Beatles: Get Back,” I had my answer — yes, there is still more to uncover about the iconic band, but it turns out we can get that information without a single talking head.

Compiled from 60 hours of film footage and 150 hours of audio from the famed sessions that would lead to director Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s “Let It Be” film and album release in 1970, director Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” is a revelation in more ways than one.

Spanning the 21 days of rehearsal leading up to the infamous Apple Corps rooftop concert, “Get Back” goes day by day through the altogether terse, goofy and singular sessions of a band at its breaking point. Coming just months after the sessions for “The Beatles,” the band is shown at a loss for usable material for a supposed comeback concert that most of them seem unenthused at the idea of performing. What follows for the almost eight-hour runtime is a thorough deconstruction of decadeslong myths about the band.

Let’s start with the big one: Did Yoko Ono break up the Beatles? Somehow this thought process has persisted since the ’70s, and yet, to watch “Get Back,” you’d almost have no idea where it came from. Ono is shown sitting in a chair next to John Lennon most of the time, quietly reading a newspaper. In fact, the only sound she emits throughout the special is one of her infamous loud wails during a band jam session.

During a conversation about the band between McCartney and Ringo Starr, McCartney makes a statement that might as well have been directed at its future audience: “It’s going to be such an incredible, comical thing in 50 years’ time, ... ‘They broke up because Yoko sat on an amp.’ ”

The much more obvious culprit is clear by the end of the first installment — burgeoning egos, along with too many cooks in the kitchen, caused the lads to lose sight of themselves.

In one of many “Spinal Tap”-esque moments, the band is shown discussing the process for how they want to create what will eventually be “Let It Be.” Foregoing the psychedelia and months toiling in the studio for works like “Magical Mystery Tour,” they decide to go “back to basics” and create an album that consists of the four of them playing live to tape. However, not 15 minutes goes by without a studio assistant lighting one of their many cigarettes, and even writing down lyrics for them on paper so they can continue playing.

What is made abundantly clear is the disrespect shown to George Harrison, the formerly “quiet” Beatle who has a lot to say by the time the cameras started rolling on the project. As Lennon and McCartney fish through their skiffle past for usable tracks, Harrison casually pulls out “All Things Must Pass,” which would of course go on to serve as not only the title track for Harrison’s solo debut, but also feature on arguably the best Beatle solo album.

The response? A half-hearted attempt at the song, before it’s back to trying out Lennon-McCartney songs that the teenage version of the band had already declined years prior.

You find yourself in a situation akin to watching a horror movie at the theater, yelling at the screen for them to reconsider making some choices in the moment.

This is truly just the tipping point of a long documentary filled with incredible, bite-size moments. “Get Back” proves that you don’t need a talking head, even if it’s a Beatle head, interjecting every couple of minutes to move the story forward. You know how it all ends, but seeing how they get there is worth the price of admission (or a free trial of Disney+). It’s less a documentary and more an excuse to hang out in the studio for a bit with the world’s most popular band.

Above all else, “Get Back” is a treatise on the concept of being in a band, and how that sausage gets made. Yes, the Beatles were incredible self-taught musicians, but they were not wizards from another dimension ­— they just worked really, really hard at creating good music.

Much like he did with the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, here’s to hoping Peter Jackson is sitting on a supersize director’s cut of this already gigantic film project.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.