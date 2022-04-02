California band The Beach Boys, known for hits like "Surfin' USA" and "Good Vibrations" will stop in Lancaster during their tour this summer.

The Beach Boys will perform two sets at the American Music Theatre on Aug. 21 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale April 9, and they will range in cost from $69 to $89. This isn't their only stop in the area this year, however; they're slated to perform a nearly sold-out show in Hershey Theatre on April 10.

With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, acorrding to the band's website, The Beach Boys are considered one of the most commercially successful bands in music. They have released nearly 30 studio albums and 75 singles.

The current Beach Boys lineup is fronted by original member Mike Love, who owns the rights to the band's name. Brian Wilson does not play with the current Beach Boys lineup and tours under his own name; he has tour dates scheduled this summer with Chicago, but no Lancaster date is planned.

For more information about The Beach Boys' performances in Lancaster, visit amtshows.com.