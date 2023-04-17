Local fans will have two opportunities to see legendary surf-rock band The Beach Boys in September.

The Beach Boys, known for hits like "Surfin' USA" and "Kokomo," will perform two concerts, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. at the American Music Theatre on Sept. 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $69-$89. American Music Theatre members are able to purchase tickets Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The current Beach Boys lineup is fronted by original member Mike Love, who owns the rights to the band's name. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson, also an original member, still tours under his own name, though he currently doesn't have any concerts scheduled for 2023.

The Beach Boys is considered one of the most commercially successful bands in music, with nearly 30 studio albums and 75 singles under its belt.

It's one of two shows the venue announced Monday. Donny Osmond will perform at American Music Theatre 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Tickets to see Osmond are $99, $129 and $149 and go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday for American Music Theatre members, or 10 a.m. Thursday for the general public.

For more information, visit amtshows.com.

