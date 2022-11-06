My husband is a songwriter whose song “Sparrow” starts out like this:

Though walls are separating / My body from the rain,

I hear a lonesome sparrow / Perched on the weathervane.

And while the sun is melting / The gray into my eyes,

The days are getting shorter. / To me it’s no surprise.

Next verse:

I still remember clearly / Like it was yesterday.

When days were getting longer / and robins came to stay.

I sat among the briers / And I listened to the ground.

The summertime was coming / And I knew I’d be around.

Into a jubilant chorus:

My thoughts began to wander / The sun was dull and sober.

I thought of reds and yellows / And rain in late October.

When he and I perform, people sometimes ask how we can remember the lyrics. It must seem like magic for the songs to stream forth with no prompts or lyric sheets.

Having written the song doesn’t give you an edge in remembering the words. It’s repetition until it’s memorized.

I find it easier to learn song lyrics, than, say, poems or the Preamble to the Constitution, as the melody serves as a prompt.

A narrative song like “Sparrow” makes it easier to remember the words.

Some songs have a sequence, like Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville.” First, “It’s nobody’s fault,” then, “It could be my fault,” and finally, “It’s my own damn fault.”

The Four Seasons sang, “Big girls don’t cry,” but a later verse admits, “Big girls DO cry.” Those are the lyrics you don’t mess up.

The real hard cases are those with abstract, seemingly opaque, or purposely cloaked lyrics. One of the hardest songs I’ve had to memorize was Bob Dylan’s “Tambourine Man.” You think I’m joking? You must be remembering the Byrd’s cover of that song, which utilized only one of the four verses. Oh, and these verses are of varying lengths, from seven to 14 lines. This also makes it harder to accompany on guitar.

Here’s the first and shortest verse:

Though I know that evening’s empire has returned into sand / Vanished from my hand

Left me blindly here to stand / But still not sleeping

My weariness amazes me, I’m branded on my feet / I have no one left to meet

And the ancient empty street’s too dead for dreaming.

That last line is like a wooden clog being thrown into the gears of my brain, bringing everything to a dead stop. It must be memorized word by word. At least there’s the alliteration of “dead” and “dreaming.”

One of my secrets is to mentally tag the first few words of a verse and memorize all those beginnings as a group. That way, while singing the chorus, which is usually deeply grooved into my brain, I have the next line in mind and take off running.

Why does this work? If you’ve ever sung along to the radio, you’ll notice that as soon as you hear the first word or two of a verse, you jump right in. But if you had to sing the same song a cappella, you’d likely fail.

You really need to nail that first word when performing and can’t mumble or cough your way through like Bruce Campbell’s character tried to do with the incantation in “Army of Darkness.” The results could be just as ugly.

One side effect of memorizing a song is an earworm that plays in an endless loop and won’t release you from its melody. But that could happen at any time. At least it’s a song you chose to hear.

A dreadful pitfall is singing with errors and, in effect, training yourself to perform with errors.

This happens when you sing something wrong — a word or a note — and you repeat the error until your brain can’t help but go to this wrong note or word. This happened to me when I was younger and had to wait to catch a favorite new song on the radio at the whim of the DJ. That didn’t stop me from singing portions of the song over and over as best as I could remember it, which meant repeatedly singing it incorrectly. Unlearning that mistake is tougher than memorizing a fresh song.

Some songs, often anthems like Bruce Springsteen’s, “Thunder Road,” or orchestral songs like Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” flow right out of the starting gate. As soon as Freddy Mercury sings, “Is this the real life?,” I am riding that song all the way to “Nothing really matters to me.”

But you can lose that aptitude with a lack of use, or when much time has passed since you gave a listen to a beloved song. In my 20s, when Springsteen sang, “A screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways / Like a vision she dances across the porch / as the radio plays,” I didn’t stop singing (and barely stopped to catch my breath) until the final lament, “It’s a town full of losers, and I’m pulling out of here to win.”

But last week, I was stumbling over the lyrics as I tried to sing along with Bruce. I was completely thrown midway at “We got one last chance to make it real,” but managed to pick it back up and sing to the end.

Still, c’mon. The Boss! One of my early favorites on a song that normally flows freely.

I’m not ready to admit that I’m getting old. I’ll blame it on the fact that I’ve been listening to other music these days.

Diana Abreu is a page designer for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.