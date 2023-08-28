Celtic culture will soon be cause for celebration in Southern Lancaster County.

The 10th annual Covenanter Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville.

The festival hosts the men and women's International Highland Games Federation Junior World Championships competition and contests for eight other classes and age groups. The iconic Scottish highland games include nine official events: open stone, Braemar stone, light weight for distance, heavy weight for distance, light hammer, heavy hammer, weight over bar, caber and sheaf. There are also two optional challenge events after the competition: heavy shackle carry for time and keg over bar.

The festival also features other traditional Scottish competitions, traditional Scottish food, vendors and live music by Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks, Fire in the Glen, the Philadelphia and District Pipe Band and Regimental Pipes and Drum. More than a dozen Scottish clan organizations will attend the event.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 on the day of the event; to purchase tickets in advance, visit the event's website.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation, which supports efforts to maintain and restore the Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Church and Schoolroom Museum as an historical site.

The Octorara Covenanter Church is the oldest Covenanter Church in North America dating back to 1754. Covenanters were a 17th-century Scottish religious and political movement affiliated with the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit covenanterscottishfestival.com.