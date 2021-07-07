Terre Hill Days will return to Terre Hill Community Memorial Park Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18. The event will feature free musical entertainment as well as food, carnival rides, children’s activities and games. The event was canceled last year.

Parking and admission are free. The park’s address is 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill.

When reached by email, the event's organizers confirmed the popular outhouse races, in which participants build wheeled outhouses to race on the grass, would not return in 2021. Terre Hill Day organizers said they hope to "revamp" the event in 2022.

Here are more details on the 2021 festival's schedule. For more information, visit terrehilldays.com.

July 15

— 5 p.m.: Food, games and rides open.

— 6 p.m.: Sneakers the Clown, a long time Terre Hill favorite, strolls the park. Walk-in cash bingo starts.

— 7 p.m.: the DK’ers Juggling Show performs at the Side Stage area. Eclectic acoustic rock band Echo North concludes the first day’s events with a concert at the Main Stage.

July 16

— 5 p.m.: Food, games and rides open.

— 6 p.m.: The Classic Car Cruise begins on the grass beside the large tent. Participants are invited to bring their classic car to Terre Hill at 5 p.m. Walk-in cash bingo begins.

— 6:30 p.m.: Mr. Sneakers performs a magic show at the Side Stage area.

— 7 p.m.: The Cramer Brothers Band will conclude Day 2 with a show at the main stage.

July 17

— 9 a.m.: A-la-carte breakfast in the main pavilion.

— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Arts & Crafts Fair will host awide array of unique handmade crafts and homemade items.

—11 a.m.: Food and game stands open.

— 11 a.m.: Musical group Heaven Bound performs at Pavilion 3.

— Noon: rides open.

— 2 p.m.: Musical group Dutchyfunk performs at the Side Stage.

— 3:30 p.m.: The Air Acrobatics and Candy Scramble is on the main field. Airplanes will drop buckets of candy and prizes onto the main field, and kids will "scramble" to collect them.

— 4 p.m.: Old Time Country Music is at Pavilion 2.

— 4:30 p.m.: A tug of war competition is at the main field.

— 6 p.m.: The Country Conjuring Magic Show is at the Side Stage. Walk-in cash bingo begins.

— 7 p.m.: Classic rock, pop and blues quartet Left Stage performs at the Main Stage.

— 10 p.m.: A firework display ends the night.

July 18

— 10:30 a.m.: Community church service at the park.

— Noon: Attendees are invited to bring a covered dish to share for a community picnic. The Hot Walkers, an early jazz and swing band, performs at the main pavilion.