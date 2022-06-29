On Friday, July 1, musician Terian Mack is going on a day-long tour.

The performance spaces will all have a familiar red, orange and white hue, because Mack's shows will be at each of the three locations of Blazin' J's restaurant.

The one-day blitzkrieg is in honor of the return of Mack's "T Mack Meal," a homegrown variation that takes a regular Blazin' J's hot chicken sandwich and adds extra hot sauce, extra hot mayo and fries, with a blue lemonade on the side.

The meal first premiered last August, and just like the first time, each meal will come with a limited-edition t-shit featuring a QR code that fans can use to access Mack's new single, "UFO Freestyle," before the album, "Independence Day," releases on Monday, July 4.

Mack's performance schedule on Friday is as follows:

-11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blazin' J's Downtown, 15 E. King St., Lancaster

-3 to 4 p.m., Blazin' J's Park City, Park City Foodcourt, 1228 Park City Center, Lancaster (This is noted as a "Meet and greet listening party" as opposed to a performance)

-6 to 8 p.m., Blazin' J's West Chester, 139 W. Gay St., West Chester

According to Mack, there will be a limit of 50 "T Mack Meals" at each location.

“I'm kind of competitive," Mack said in a 2021 interview when the "T Mack Meal" first premiered. “I look and see everyone doing the exact same thing, so I try to push the limits, creatively.