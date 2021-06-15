Editor's note: This is an update to Tuesday's story.

A trio of tenors who are set to perform a series of concerts next week at the Fulton Theatre appeared on NBC's "America's Got Talent" Tuesday, June 15. The judges voted them through to the next round of competition.

The group, T.3, has gained viral fame via TikTok and other social media platforms for their tight tenor harmonies on arrangements of Broadway, Disney and pop tunes. Their concerts at the Fulton run from Wednesday, June 23, to Sunday, June 27; Wednesday and Thursday's evening performances are listed as being sold out. Visit thefulton.org for tickets.

T.3's audition was shown at the beginning of Tuesday's episode of the reality talent competition. On "America's Got Talent," a wide variety of acts of all ages vie to move forward in the competition, as decided by four celebrity judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

All four judges complimented T.3's audition, and voted "yes" for the trio to move on to the next round.

The ultimate prize for the season is $1 million.

The members of T.3 are Liam Fennecken, who has toured in the shows "School of Rock" and "Green Day's American Idiot," among other shows; Jim Hogan, who has toured with "Waitress," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Spring Awakening"; and Brendan Jacob Smith, who will portray Art Garfunkel in the North American company of "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" starting this fall.

You can watch T.3's "AGT" audition below. The trio sings "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2" (the Disney animated film that features the voice of Ronks native Jonathan Groff as Kristoff the mountain man).

In addition, as the 16th season of "America's Got Talent" progresses, be on the lookout for possible audition appearances by singers with Lancaster ties who have announced on their social media that they auditioned for the show in Los Angeles.

One is Lancaster native Donovan Hoffer, who has appeared on many local stages and in Broadway's "Rocktopia," and is now appearing in Prima Theatre's "Queen/Journey."

Singers from a New York-based group, JW's Inspirational Singers, which include Lancaster performers Reji Woods, Jay Poff, Michael Fisher and Joshua William Green, also revealed on their social media that they auditioned for the show. All four have performed at the Fulton and many other venues.

Exact dates for their appearances haven't yet been announced; their fates in front of the judges can't be revealed until the night of the show on which they might appear.