It's a simple concept - take a venue with at least four stages and combine it with a long list of musicians from Lancaster County and surrounding areas, each playing their hearts out over the course of a single weekend.

After first premiering in 2017 and taking a hiatus since 2019, Tellus3City Fest returns to Tellus360 from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7. Tickets range from $10 to $15 for a single day ticket and $30 for a weekend ticket.

As with the previous two iterations, the list of performers ranges eclectically from rock bands to rappers and everything in between. Notably, Hershey alternative rock band The Ocean Blue will be headlining the festival and performing on Saturday night. The band released its most recent album, "Kings and Queens/Knaves and Thieves" in 2019.

Weekend and individual day tickets go on sale officially on May 31, but those interested in attending can use the presale code "22CityFestPresale" now to get $5 off of weekend tickets. Check out the event poster below for the full list of participating musicians.