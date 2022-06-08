Tellus360 recently went viral on TikTok after a content creator devoted an entire video to its rooftop bar in a series called "Must Try Places in Pennsylvania: Food Edition."

Monday night, TikTok creator @billywelsby123 uploaded the video dedicated to Tellus360's rooftop garden bar, featuring footage of its bar, the casual seating area, the food, arts and plants at the venue.

It's all set to "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush, an '80s song that recently saw a resurgence of popularity after a cover of it made its way into the latest season of Netflix's "Stranger Things."

As of Tuesday, the TikTok video had more than 120,000 views.

(Watch the TikTok video below. Story continues after video.)

Welsby is no stranger to the area. The Spring Grove native features Lancaster in his TikTok videos often, with viral videos including restaurants like Rachel's Cafe and Creperie, Cinnaholic, Oola Bowls, The Exchange and Shady Maple Smorgasbord, among others.

“The rooftop garden is what initially attracted me," Welsby says in a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline. "While I am always looking for new outdoor dining options, it is challenging to find restaurants that offer an accessible rooftop. It wasn’t until I entered that I discovered the wide array of food vendors, bars, seating options, and live music at Tellus."

It's also the perfect spot for a summer meal, Welsby says about Tellus in the comment section of his TikTok video.

Comments on the video are largely positive, though some people say that Tellus360 is already too crowded.

"Gahhh!! Love seeing Tellus get the credit they deserve but it's already SO crowded! Totally worth it tho. Just go early!!" says TikTok user Laura Joy in the comments.

Welsby encourages people reading the comments to go earlier to avoid the crowds.