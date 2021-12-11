Tickets are now on sale for a '90s-themed party at Tellus360 in Lancaster, featuring a live cover band that will play several hits from the decade.

"Saved by the 90s" is a nationally hosted party that tours across the U.S. with five different bands.

The band at Tellus360 in February is the Bayside Tigers, which got its name from the sports teams of Bayside High, the fictional high school on the NBC TV show "Saved By The Bell."

Some of the songs the Bayside Tigers have played live include "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morrissette, "Semi-Charmed Life" by Third Eye Blind and "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes.

Tickets are $12 and the show is for those ages 21 and up.

For more information, visit tellus360.com.