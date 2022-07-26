Like many parents, Kyle Kuehn found himself longing for ways to entertain his family in 2020.

“One day, I’m looking at my kids, and thinking, ‘I wish we could just call an a capella group and have them come to the door, sing, six feet away and leave,’” Kuehn said. “All of a sudden, this light bulb went off.”

Kuehn's idea eventually blossomed into Stage Rush, a platform he describes as the “Airbnb of the entertainment and booking industry.” While the concept started as a telegram service, it later evolved into a marketplace for venues, as well as individuals and families, to book performers.

“Imagine if Airbnb was booking bands instead of rooms,” Kuehn said. “That’s what Stage Rush is. Stage Rush is helping people book performers to whatever event they’re having. It could be a bar, it could be your Bar Mitzvah.”

Although Stage Rush is already up and running, the official launch party for the web app is on July 28 and will take place at The Temple in Tellus360. The event is free with a recommended donation to Music For Everyone, a Lancaster nonprofit with the mission of cultivating the power of music.

Kuehn moved to Lancaster in 2005 after living in multiple states on the West Coast. Since then, he has put roots down in Lancaster, and started working in web development. Kuehn also created Sober Bars, a community that set out to create and promote substance-free social spaces. (At one time, Kuehn hoped to open an alcohol-free bar in Lancaster city; the plan did not materialize.)

Together, Kuehn and Golden run the business Phase Dev, where they do web development, app design, branding and consulting for companies and startups. This experience with Phase Dev made them equipped to design and launch Stage Rush.

After talking to both performers and venues, Kuehn recognized the need for an easier way for performers to market themselves and for venues to book entertainment.

Bill Speakman, one of the owners of downtown Lancaster bar Tellus360, has worked on and discussed Stage Rush with Kuehn for over a year. He believes Stage Rush is fulfilling a need for music venues.

“For us, we have so many different stages in the building and we have so much different music going on at any given night,” Speakman said. “We have a lot of communication that happens with different artists about different stages and booking. It keeps us incredibly busy. I knew it needed to be streamlined.”

Although Tellus360 has yet to directly book acts through Stage Rush, Speakman expects every space in Tellus360, besides its largest stage, The Temple, to begin booking performers almost exclusively through the web app. One of the advantages to working through Stage Rush, Speakman explained, is that venues and fans can find all the information on a performer in a uniform way.

A performer’s Stage Rush profile includes their price per hour, reviews, social media platforms, photos, videos and a biography. Instead of communicating back and forth to gather information, Speakman believes Stage Rush will help Tellus360 to not get bogged down with emails.

Stage Rush has three major contributors and users: performers, venues and fans.

“It’s like a three-way street,” Kuehn explained. “Performers can create a profile and get booked by venues or fans, and they can also apply to play at venues. Venues can book performers or receive applications. Fans can also follow venues and find new events in town. Fans can stay up to date and can also do their own booking.”

There are varying levels of subscriptions venues and performers can buy for their Stage Rush profile. Subscriptions range from a free subscription, to $50 per month. The higher the subscription plan a venue or performer has, the lower their transaction fee per booking. For fans booking performers, like those planning a private party, or say a dad wanting entertainment for his kids like Kuehn in 2020, there is a flat 10% transaction fee.

According to Kuehn, Stage Rush already has performers from 10 different states. Two of the major goals for Stage Rush is to reach 50,000 performers with profiles within the next couple of years and create one million stages.

“Our mission statement as a company is ‘to create a million stages, from bars to backyards,’” Kuehn said. “We want to create a million stages and scale this throughout the whole country. “

The work towards this goal is starting with Stage Rush’s launch party at Tellus360. Kuehn explained that he wanted to showcase what kind of performers are available on Stage Rush, so he settled on six performers from different genres of music: bluegrass band Hammer Creek, singer/songwriter Ani Mae, hip hop artist Kid Rose, funk/punk/rock band Believe in Ghosts, Celtic punk band Hold Fast, acoustic rock/folk band Anchor End and alternative singer/songwriter Skylar Love.

No matter the genre, Kuehn hopes Stage Rush will highlight undiscovered musicians and develop community.

“The main thing is we want to help drive community in a cool and technical way,” Kuehn said. “COVID took away the one thing that is the foundation to humans which is community. We want to facilitate that by creating more opportunities for people to host a party and to create that community.”