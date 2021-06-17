Servant Stage Company will present its teen revue production, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” at various locations throughout the county June 25-27.

The show will feature pop music from many eras and genres, including rock ’n’ roll, country, Broadway and more.

“We are so excited to share this high-energy, nonstop, song and dance production with our audiences,” says Wally Calderon, Servant Stage’s artistic director, in a news release. “I have loved working with this particular group of teens because of their love of performing and growing.”

All performance are “pay-what-you-will.”

Show dates and locations are as follows:

— Friday, June 25, 7 p.m.: Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.

— Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St.

— Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m.: Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike.

— Sunday, June 27, 3 p.m.: New Holland Park, 498 E. Jackson St., New Holland.

To reserve tickets or for more information, visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.