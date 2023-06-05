This summer, the Library System of Lancaster will help a group of budding authors publish their work and circulate it in the county library system.

And some of them will still be in middle school.

The library system's Teen SummerZeen program pairs creative students, ages 12-19, with mentor authors to create short stories, poems, comics and visual art. At the end of the summer the students’ pieces will be collected for a print magazine to be published in December.

The resulting magazine will also include a student-made cover and other student-made visual art and pieces from the program’s mentor writers. Copies will circulate in all 16 libraries and the bookmobile in the Library System of Lancaster, which together serve more than 500,000 residents in Lancaster County.

Not bad for a group of first-time authors.

The SummerZine participants will celebrate with a publication party for the print magazine in December and students will receive copies of the magazine. Teens can register for the program at any point during the summer. (Visit lanc.news/teenzine23 for more information.)

Lindsay Bandy, author of the 2020 young adult novel “Nemesis and the Swan,” started the program in 2021; the same year, it won a Best Practices Award from the Pennsylvania Library Association. Bandy, who supervises the program, previously worked as the youth services coordinator at the Manheim Community Library. That’s when she realized there weren’t any summer reading programs focused on teens.

“I really wanted to develop a program that would reach out to middle schoolers and high schoolers who are creative, who need something to do over the summer and some encouragement and mentorship from some professional creators,” says Bandy, 39, of Brownstown.

The program, which started on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will meet both virtually and in-person for the first time this year. Meetings take place twice a month at the Manheim Township Public Library. 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster.

Each month’s sessions will feature a different mentor author, who will discuss their work and writing careers and provide writing prompts for the students during the first session of the month. During the second session, they’ll host a workshop and share creativity techniques with the students.

“It’s this nice opportunity to bring authors, readers and writers together, and give kids the chance to meet with, learn from and create a published piece together with those authors,” says Bandy.

This year’s mentor authors include Jared Reck, a Hanover-based teacher and the author of the young adult book “Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love,” on June 6 and 20; Kayla Miller, New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the the graphic novel series “Click” and “Besties” on July 11 and 25; and Kwame Ivery, author of the young adult book “The Problem with the Other Side” on Aug. 1 and 15.

“I love that (the program) gives kids a landscape to showcase their inner worlds,” says Ivery. “I especially like that the program offers teens not only a journey, in the form of various writing activities, but also a destination: the ultimate creation of a literary magazine featuring their work.”

Reck and Ivery will present in-person at the Manheim Township Public Library in June and August, respectively, and the sessions will also be livestreamed. Miller’s sessions in July will be Zoom only. All the sessions take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Bandy says students unable to get transportation will still be able to participate via Zoom, but she notes in-person events will have snacks.

Snacks aside, Sophia Do, a freshman at Stone Independent School, is excited to attend the programs in-person this year. During last year’s program, Do published “Dark Ruthless Flowers,” a short story about a conflicted female assassin.

“I am super excited to have in-person meetings,” Do says. “For the past two years they’ve all been on Zoom, which has been pretty nice, but I also miss connecting with people in real life. Of course, I am also excited to see what the final zine will look like, but I think that the process of creating together will be even better.”

Abby Cutrona, an eighth-grade student at Gerald Huesken Middle School in the Conestoga Valley School District, has participated in the program since its inception. Her contributions have included non-fiction about traveling to national parks, a short story about a girl who witnessed the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and poetry.

“I think it's cool that you can search my name in the online card catalog for the Lancaster County library system, and my name comes up as an author,”” Cutrona says. “I can't wait to learn more techniques, meet new authors and teens that are also interested in writing, and get feedback on the work that I've done in the past year.”

Bandy says the program is open to any teen wishing to explore their creative side and experiment with all kinds of storytelling and literary forms.

“We've gotten a lot of interesting unconventional formats, and it's fun to see everything that comes in. We had one student submit a whole series of text messages that told a story,” says Bandy. “So it’s definitely not just for poets or ‘writer writers.’ If students like to do cartoons or paint, they should come and join us.”