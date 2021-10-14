Are you interested in exploring new ideas and have a spare 144 minutes?

On Oct. 25, TEDxLancaster will bring TED Talks, the popular short-form lecture series, to the Fulton Theater in Lancaster city. The local, independently organized series, under license from TED, will feature eight speakers delivering short (about 18 minutes or less) compelling lectures on a range of topics.

The event will be one of the first at the Fulton Theater, 12 N. Prince St., since its renovation.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. The eight speakers will give presentations following the theme “Making a Difference.” Topics include climate change, genetic testing, protecting the environment, whistleblowing inside Big Pharma and more. Tickets for the event are $19.99 and are on sale now at tedxlancaster.com.

The TED slogan is “ideas worth spreading,” but TEDxLancaster is trying to be careful that ideas are the only thing spreading during this event so, in accordance with Fulton Theater’s COVID-19 regulations, attendees will be required to wear masks.

While on tedxlancaster.com, "TED heads" can explore the new free TED circle discussion forum where community members can watch videos and chat about them.