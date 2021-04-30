This weekend, Teatro Paloma wants to entertain you, whether that comes in the form of English, Spanish or "Spanglish."

"¡Looking Bilingüe!: A Virtual Game Show" was developed from improv games played among the actors, which allowed director Jade Cintrón to develop a script in which the actors' personalities and stories could be used as the basis for the show.

Showings will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. Tickets are $5, with a suggested $10 "pay-it-forward" option available as well.

"The show is based on my interview series and project, '¡Looking Bilingüe!,' where I interview Latinx identifying people that are predominantly first through third generation about their bicultural experiences of being “Ni de aquí, ni de allá” or 'Neither from here nor from there,' says director Jade Cintrón. "This is a common sentiment in U.S. Latinx-based individuals who have such a strong cultural tie to their family’s homelands, but also have their U.S. identities and culture as well."

The cast features Lourden Gutierrez, Elena Vega, Yamiles Sanchez, Ian Sanchez-Herasme, Manuel Sanchez Delgado, and Katarina Rodriguez, as well as stage direction by José Guillermo Rodriguez-Plaza. The show features the actors performing various sketches and impersonations, with a finale described as a "telenova dramatica-style" full of classic tropes with an absurd twist. Tetro Paloma received help in creating the theater's first virtual show from Douglas Macur Design. Cintrón says that the Teatro Paloma players are excited to soon return to a real stage, but that the health of the community comes first. "First and foremost, we wish to always accomplish our mission of representing the rich cultural identities and talents of the Latinx population through Latinx-centered works in English and Spanish and providing artistic opportunities and connections for artists of color from a variety of backgrounds," says Cintrón. "If we are doing this, we’re staying true to our community, no matter the show, no matter the format." For more information on "¡Looking Bilingüe!: A Virtual Game Show," click here.