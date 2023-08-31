If you didn't get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour, or you want to relive the experience of seeing Swift in concert, you'll get a chance starting in October.

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" kicks off in theaters Oct. 13. Tickets cost $19.89 for adults, and $13.13 for children and seniors. (The numbers "1989" and "13" both hold significance in the Swiftie universe.)

Here are the closest theaters that will show the tour concert, according to Fandango.

- Regal Manor, 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster.

- AMC Berkshire 8, Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing.

- Regal Harrisburg, 1500 Caughey Dr., Harrisburg.

- AMC Fairgrounds 10, 3050 N. 5th St. Highway, Reading.

- AMC Classic Camp Hill 12, 3431 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill.

- Regal Downingtown, 100 Quarry Road, Downingtown.

Tickets are currently on sale for select dates through Nov. 5.

The Eras Tour showcases songs from each of Swift's previous 10 albums, with a steady set list of 44 songs. The tour broke several attendance and performance records at venues across the United States and other countries including Brazil, Spain, Scotland and England.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit fandango.com.