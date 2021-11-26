Still listening to "Red (Taylor's Edition)" on repeat?

For fans of all-things Taylor Swift, Phantom Power announced a Swift-themed dance party featuring her songs, along with songs from people she loves.

The 21+ event will happen Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. Doors open at 8:30.

The event's ticket page promises that "you'll never find another party like Taylor Swift Night."

Swift, a Wyomissing native, recently re-released her "Red" album, including several new songs and re-recordings of old songs. It's the second album Swift re-recorded following a dispute with Big Machine Records about ownership of the master recordings to her first six albums.

"All Too Well," rumored to be about Swift's ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, was extended to a 10-minute song and was released alongside a short film.

For more information about Phantom Power's Taylor Swift-inspired dance party, visit lanc.news/TaylorParty.