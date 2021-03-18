Taylor Kinney invited Jimmy Fallon to Lancaster city's Zoetropolis during a television appearance Wednesday night.

Kinney appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" via a video call to discuss his work on the ninth season of "Chicago Fire." But while he was there, he took the opportunity to give a shoutout to Zoetropolis and Lancaster Distilleries, the Lancaster city business he partly owns.

Fallon asked Kinney, a Neffsville native, about his love for grilling, and how it helped him expand his palate.

“I kind of grew up on fish sticks and meat loaf and leftover fish sticks and leftover chicken," Kinney said. "I just expected things to taste like that. I was working a lot, I started kind of coming home and grilling on my own… I started grilling. I started with these marinades. It was like, 'Hey Mom, you can make chicken that isn’t cracked and dried.'"

Kinney says his brothers got involved with the fun, and that they now participate in friendly grilling competitions with themselves.

“You took it to the next level, and you actually own a restaurant," Fallon said, referencing Zoetropolis.

“I part-own a restaurant and theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, called Zoetropolis and Lancaster Distilleries," Kinney said. "It’s a small theater, we do independent films, documentaries, live music… It’s helping a lot of people who are in between jobs and in and out of work. If you ever get a chance, come and do a little set on the stage there at Zoetropolis.”

Fallon received the offer warmly.

“If you have an open mic, I can’t help myself… watch me," Fallon said. "I’m going to come for you.”

Zoetropolis posted about the appearance on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

"What a fantastic shout out to Zoetropolis & LD from Taylor!" the posts reads. "Maybe the Kinney brothers should have a BBQ competition at Zoe!?"

Kinney, 39, has played Lt. Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire” since the NBC drama premiered in 2012. He is a Lancaster Mennonite High School alumnus.

Kinney, who previously portrayed Mason Lockwood on "The Vampire Diaries," has appeared in the films "The Other Woman," “Here and Now” and "The Forest." He played one of the Navy SEALs on the mission to kill Osama bin Laden in the 2012 Academy Award-winning movie "Zero Dark Thirty," and appeared in the Bill Murray film "Rock the Kasbah" and on the Showtime TV series "Shameless."

He was formerly engaged to pop singer Lady Gaga.