Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes has been living some version of the rock-and-roll lifestyle for over a decade now.

The LA-lifer has led Dawes through eight studio albums, including last year’s convention-shattering “Misadventures of Doomscroller,” as well as hundreds of shows per year dating back to 2009.

As he gears up for a tour consisting of two Dawes sets every night, including this Saturday, March 11, at XL Live in Harrisburg, Goldsmith is currently living in New York City as his wife, actor and fellow musician Mandy Moore, shoots a new television show, with him attending their two children, a 2-year-old and 4-month old.

“I’m sort of seeing everything through the prism of having two under 2currently,” Goldsmith says over the phone recently.

We talked to Goldsmith about his friendship with Joni Mitchell, learning an appreciation for jazz from Wayne Shorter and memories of playing at the Long’s Park Summer Music Series.

Author’s note: Just days after this conversation, Dawes announced that longtime bassist Wylie Gelber will be leaving the band following the bands’ upcoming tour dates.

On switching things up musically to stay interesting:

For much of its career, Dawes has been marked by a breezy California folk sound. However, beginning with previous albums 2020’s “Good Luck With Whatever” and 2018’s “Passwords,” the band started subtly expanding its sound. Last year’s “Misadventures of Doomscroller” is the apex of this expansion, with nine-minute songs and jazz-influenced musicianship.

Goldsmith says the new sound was evident early in the album’s process.

“Once we had the first couple of songs [for ‘Doomscroller,’ it was like, 'Oh, this is going to be different,' and then I started writing to that,” Goldsmith says.

Goldsmith welcomed that evolution.

“Anyone that is trying to still exist, if you don't change up, I feel like that is when you start to evaporate. Like, if the (Rolling) Stones made 'Sticky Fingers' and then said, 'Well, this is great, let's keep trying to get as close to this as we can forever,' we wouldn't talk about them at all. But instead, we have 'Some Girls,' we have 'Emotional Rescue' and we have 'Tattoo You' and them pushing and pushing, because it's the only way to live.”

In fact, Goldsmith thinks playing it safe might be the most dangerous move of all, creatively speaking.

“For us, it's so tempting - in our darker moments - to be like, 'Let's try to do 'All Our Favorite Bands’ again, people seemed to like that,’ and that issort of like a secret suicide. You think you're doing the safe thing, and you're actually doing the worst possible thing you can do. I think when you do the safe thing, the people that know it the quickest are the fans, not the artist. Then it's like, 'We smell [crap] and you don't,' and that's embarrassing.”

On performing with Joni Mitchell prior to her 2022 re-emergence at the Newport Folk Festival:

In 2015, folk pioneer Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm, which led the music community at large to believe that her performance days were over.

In the past few years, musician Brandi Carlisle has taken to hosting “Joni Jams,” usually star-studded jam sessions presided over by Mitchell herself. Through Carlisle, Goldsmith and his brother Taylor wound up with an invite to the jam after other musicians had to drop out.

“It was the greatest musical night of my life,” Goldsmith says. “Brandi was like, 'Joni's going to sing with us, but she's going to chill and sit back and watch us do our thing.'

“But then, at some point, someone handed her a guitar and she started tuning it in the way that she tunes, and it was so exciting because we all knew that she hadn't played guitar in a while. She was about to put it down and her best pal and assistant Marcy [Gensic], was like, 'Wait! Does anyone know anything in this key?' I was like, 'I do!' so I got up and tuned my guitar to the same tuning and I sat down next to her and started singing 'Come in From the Cold,' which is on [the 1991 album] 'Night Ride Home,' and it's one of my favorite songs of hers.

“I started singing it, looking her dead in the eye, and I was terrified. I'm like, 'I don't know if this is appropriate,’... But Joni just started singing it with me, like a duet, finishing every line, and that's a long … song, it's got seven verses. She leaned into it, and it was the most beautiful and overwhelming thing.”

Carlisle told Goldsmith she thinks that moment was a pivotal stepping stone to Mitchell’s eventual performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

“All our jaws were on the floor. And I'm not taking credit, we just couldn't believe that she was singing in this way. The rest of the night was her just owning it, and Brandi was very sweet and said, 'That was a very crucial moment.' Months later, when the Newport thing came around, Brandi was like, 'We have to do ‘Come In from the Cold’ again, because that was such a pivotal moment for her.' It makes me so happy.” On the closing night of the Newport Folk Festival, Goldsmith sang “Come In from the Cold” and “Amelia” with Mitchell.

On the bands’ trilogy of Lancaster County concerts:

About a decade ago, Dawes was still a young band cutting its teeth in regional performances across the country. Between 2012 and 2014, Dawes played three times in Lancaster County – two years in a row at the Long’s Park Amphitheatre for the Summer Music Series, and then a show at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Goldsmith says he doesn’t often remember performances from years past, but those stick out in his mind.

“I remember going [to Lancaster], to a place I'd never been before, and then all the sudden we're at this amphitheater and it's packed. I don't know, it might have just been 400 people, but I had no practice how to gauge an audience for Dawes shows. I remember looking out and thinking, 'This looks like 5,000 people,'that's how it felt in my head.”

While audience figures for Dawes' 2012 Long's Park performance could not be retrieved by press time, a 2013 LancasterOnline article reports the bands' 2013 show as having an audience of 18,000 people, the most ever for a Long's Park Summer Music Series concert outside of the annual Patriotic Concerts held on July 4 weekend.

“I know it was a free show and people maybe didn't know who we were, but that didn't matter, it was incredible. And I remember telling our agent, like, 'Can we do that again? That was insane.' And so, we got to go back and do it again. Those are very, very fond memories.”

The band returned to the area for a show at a much different venue: the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, held on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate and Winery in Rapho Township.

“Oh yeah, I remember that one,” Goldsmith says. “It was cool, but not necessarily as magical. I don't know if anyone plays the Renaissance Faire and feels like a total rock star, but it was still cool.”

