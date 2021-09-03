For the second year in a row, Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum will hold an Exclusively Landis Valley Online Benefit Auction.

That means you can bid from your couch at home on more than 100 items including original artwork, handcrafted pieces and experiences such as tavern dinners on-site at the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

You can preview items up for bid in the Landis Valley auction online from Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 5 to 11. The week when bids can be placed online runs from Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 12 to 18.

This year's online auction, like last year's, takes the place of Landis Valley's traditional in-person spring auction.

Items up for bid will include gift baskets from area businesses, quilted pieces and items handcrafted by Landis Valley site demonstrators in woodcraft, tin, redware, fiber and more.

The auction benefits the educational programs of Landis Valley, a living-history museum in Manheim Township that celebrates Pennsylvania German heritage in the 18th and 19th centuries.

If you don't find anything you'd like to bid on, you can also make a donation through the auction.

For more information, and to participate in the auction once viewing and bidding start, visit www.landisvalleymuseum.org/event/2021_auction.