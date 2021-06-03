You can sample the food, arts and entertainment Lititz has to offer over a two-week period at the Taste of Lititz event.

The event begins Friday and runs through Sunday, June 13, and features restaurant specials, live outdoor entertainment and an online art auction through the Lititz Art Association.

In the past, the event was held as a one-night street festival event. Last year, the event shifted to several days to limit the number of people coming into downtown Lititz, for purposes of social distancing. Venture Lititz, the hosting organization, is following that model again this year.

Food

Diners are encouraged to support the restaurants and other food businesses, which have suffered during the pandemic, by dining in or ordering take-out. Many eateries will be offering specials during the two weeks of Taste of Lititz. For a list of Lititz eateries, visit lititzpa.com/about/dining.

On Second Friday, June 11, Wilbur Chocolate will sell frozen chocolate drinks from 3 to 7 p.m. as a fundraiser for Venture Lititz.

Art

The Lititz Art Association is holding its annual art auction online again this year, featuring both one-of-a-kind works donated by Lititz artisans and gift baskets of local goods and gift cards.

The artwork will be displayed in the windows of Lititz businesses.

To view and bid on the artwork, visit lititzartassociation.com/2021-art-auction.

The AMBUCS Crafts in the Park show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Lititz Springs Park.

The Legacy Collective boutique, 57 E. Main St., legacycollectiveshop.com, also will donate $20 from each of its “Put your money where your heart is — Lititz” T-shirts to Venture Lititz during the event.

Music

Live music will be featured outside dining venues throughout downtown Lititz during Taste of Lititz. The schedule is as follows:

— 6 p.m. Friday: Bailey and Tom, outside of the Market at The Wilbur and Blackworth Lititz . Outdoor diners at Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante also will be able to hear the music.

— 6 p.m. Saturday: Texas Annie outside of Tied House.

— 6 p.m. Tuesday: Deb Olson’s Band beside Main Men & Main Men Ladies at Sturgis Lane. Music also can be enjoyed by diners outside at Slate, Piccolo Eatery and Cafe Arabella.

— 6 p.m. Wednesday: Bailey and Tom will be playing on a roaming truck being driven through Lititz.

— 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10: The Part-Time Managers, outside the Market at The Wilbur and Blackworth Lititz.

— Friday, June 11, Warwick School District’s String Synergy at 5:30 p.m. and Three Dads and a Lad at 6 p.m., at the BB&T bank drive-thru.

— 5 to 9 p.m. Second Friday, June 11, live music for diners and shoppers throughout downtown Lititz.

— Saturday, June 12, Hooley Dancers at the entrance to Lititz Springs Park, 2 p.m.; Deb Olsen’s Band at 6 p.m. outside the Market at The Wilbur and Blackworth Lititz.

For more information on A Taste of Lititz, visit the event page on Facebook at lanc.news/FBTasteofLititz2021.