It's a little tap dancing, a little jazz dancing and a whole lot of technical skill.

While “White Christmas,” which debuted in November at the Fulton Theatre, is best known for its over-the-top tap dance routines, it actually features a lot of styles of dance, says Kelly Liz Bolick, dance captain of “White Christmas.”

"It's sort of like a smorgasbord of dance throughout the show,” Bolick says.

The Fulton Theatre’s run of "White Christmas," based on the 1954 film of the same name, follows the story of fictional WWII captain Bob Wallace and private Phil Davis as they try to navigate the entertainment scene after the war ends.

They meet two singers, Betty and Judy Haynes, who are also trying to make it big in the entertainment industry. The two duos collaborate to benefit Bob and Phil's former major general, Thomas Waverly.

Over the course of the production, the main characters find love (and the occasional heartbreak). And, of course, there are some mishaps and miscommunication along the way.

Perhaps one of the most notable scenes in "White Christmas" is right after the intermission, when actors Luke Hawkins (Phil) and Sarah Meahl (Judy) tap dance on a large, revolving piano in the center of the stage. They're dancing to the song, "I Love a Piano."

The piano itself is just about 5-foot tall and 5-foot wide, and Meahl and Hawkins tap dance while it spins.

"The first time I got up there, I was like, oh, that would probably hurt pretty bad if I fell from there," Hawkins says with a laugh. "But no, it's not too scary.”

A lot of work behind the scenes, along with specialized casting choices, went into making the dance number safe and fun for the dancers.

"Fulton has an incredible team that has the experience and talent to make it all look easy," says Fulton Theatre set designer Bill Mohney.

The pianos were stored in a Fulton Theatre-owned warehouse since 2014, when the theater last put on a production of "White Christmas." The biggest challenge for Mohney was everything surrounding the revolving piano — for this production, they built a new unit that allows the piano to spin while on stage.

"The unit had gone through a couple of revisions, as the first model would have been too wide to get past all the other scenery backstage," Mohney says.

The Fulton Theatre made sure that the piano was a good height for the actors to be able to climb it efficiently, and then programmed a motor in the piano to be able to rotate at a safe speed, Mohney says.

Beyond the technical components of making the dances work, the Fulton Theatre also made sure to cast experienced dancers with extensive backgrounds as both performers and teachers.

“The Fulton found people who, dare I say, kind of specialize in this umbrella of category of dance, which is like the golden age of musical theater,” Meahl says.

Meahl dances and teaches in many Broadway-based dance schools and academies, including the Broadway Dance Center, The Broadway Collective, Hello Broadway, and more than half a dozen others.

Hawkins currently teaches at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, specializing in tap dancing and choreography.

Despite the dance number potentially coming with a safety risk, The Fulton Theatre prepared to make sure the dancers aren't actually in any danger.

"Before they get on the piano, there's a hidden little gesture so that they know it's locked and good to go," says Kelly Liz Bolick, dance captain for "White Christmas."

"The stage manager is watching them the whole time, and they have certain signals they can give to him if they don't feel comfortable," like in instances of vertigo, Bolick says.

Both Meahl and Hawkins were up for the challenge.

"(Choreographer Parker Esse) made it safe," Meahl says. "It's like being on a cake pedestal that's moving and we're in slick tap shoes. He really cared about our safety, which makes a huge difference."

The two are so comfortable on stage together that they often improvise and add steps into their dances, nearly competing to match each other’s energy, they say.

Perhaps the most difficult part of the musical isn’t the technical dancing itself, but rather living up to the expectations set by the actors in the original “White Christmas.”

“It’s not fun, I’ll tell you, playing the roles of iconic people. Playing Danny Kaye, you’re going to be compared to Danny Kaye,” Hawkins says. “These are legends and icons that I admire so much. You can’t try to be them. You just have to be your version of yourself and give it your freshest, best take.”