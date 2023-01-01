I’m sitting outside at The Fridge on a spring day enjoying a slice of pizza, a Troeg’s Java Head, and a book by Jemar Tisby, “The Color of Compromise.” A book, it’s worth noting, that is decidedly NOT about cars.

A tough sort of a guy sits down noticeably close to me. He shall henceforth be called Bro Man.

I figure he’s making room for friends, so I pulled my book closer and kept reading. His lady and a guy friend eventually join him, and they commence a loud swapping of inane stories about trucks and private matters now lost in the ether.

A turning point: Bro Man notices a car going by that I had earlier catalogued in my encyclopedic mind of automotive ephemera. He called it a Chevelle, but I knew better. It was a race-ready, early ’80s Chevy Impala. Could I let this misstep go unaddressed? Would I?

Stammering slightly, I relay my suggestion as to its proper identification. This gesture seems to impress the three, especially the Bro.

Earlier, Bro Man had pronounced “LAN-cast-or” like a real newb. His buddy didn’t correct him, which is unforgivable, given what I later learned.

“You guys aren’t from here. Let me guess, you’re from Pittsburgh.”

Bro Man and his wife are taken aback at my necromancy. I explain glibly that I simply picked up on his innocent pronunciation mistake and the fact that she was wearing an athletic shirt with the logo “UPMC.”

“But, dude, how’d you know?!” I demur again and suggest it was an informed guess, and I joke about them smelling like a Primanti Brothers sandwich. We all had a good laugh.

Then things get freaky.

But before I get to the dueling, I don’t want to sound like the hero of every story I tell. Beware of such people. But in this case, I felt pretty heroic. The point is, I saw none of this coming and remain utterly gobsmacked by my destiny with Bro Man.

Back at The Fridge, I offer to guess where their Lancaster friend was from. First I say Mount Joy, and he guffawed and made a derisive crack about a guy from that place. And then I blurt out, “You’re from Lititz!” His eyes balloon, and he was like, “Wait. What? How’d you know. That IS where I live.”

Then Bro Man from Pittsburgh gets very competitive and says, “OK, then, guess his place of origin in Lancaster County.” I cooly glance at the bearded Dutchman and offer, “Stevens.”

At such precision, Beard Man looks as if he’d wet himself.

“Look, I made another intuitive guess. Your friend here sounds like some of the northern Lancaster County guys I’ve worked with on tent crews.”

I get a high-five from the Pittsburgh guy, and we share a moment of diminishing, dumbfounded giggles.

Feeling pretty savvy, I’m now part of their party at The Fridge. Then the real fun began.

It turns out Bro Man really knows cars of the ’70s through the ’90s, and like me, the more obscure, the better.

In the throes of our conversation about weird autos, I reveal that my favorite car from those decades is the Chevy Corvair. Anyone who knows me well has heard my sermon: “Why The Corvair Is The Best-Engineered Car Of Its Time And Is Still Quite Awesome And Not Unsafe At Any Speed.”

I had delivered a 6-minute version of this talk at Tellus360 in 2015 as part of a speakers’ roundtable called PechaKucha, in case any doubt remains.

Well, this fella gets clued into my car-ness and asks what my dream car would be. I say, “Just a 2002, basic Porsche 911.” Being an owner of a 2016 BMW M3, Bro Man’s tastes are a bit loftier.

He offers, “A Porsche GT3 RS or Carrera.” That’s a bit beyond my level of super-car contentment, but still — instant bonding.

He then challenges me to stump him with the name of any ’70s car that was manufactured outside the U.S. but badged here as a domestic brand.

Looking down the length of my dueling sword for about 2 seconds, I envision the Plymouth Sapporo. My neighbor Chet had owned one, and I was pretty sure it was made by Mitsubishi.

I volley the name, and he admits he hasn’t heard of it. I get another appreciative high-five.

He’s eager to stump me this time.

“OK, so name a company from that era that took production cars and created their own line of performance vehicles.”

Well, I knew that Shelby was the too-obvious answer, and since we already talked about Corvairs, the answer was on my tongue before he finished asking.

Still, I let him finish. I dangle some faux inquisitiveness to make it look like I’m off-balance:

“Did they customize the Chevelle and the Camero?” The answer being yes, I was like, “Well, that’d by Yenko.”

I get a double high-five for that one as his friend attempts to verify all the volleys with Google Images.

Bro Man grabs my book. “What’s this you’re reading?”

Oh, it’s about race in America. It’s really good, devastating, actually. He wanted to know if I was a “scholar.” I demurred, “Well, would a true scholar want to call himself that?”

I tell them I’m a curator who hosts lectures and that I was intent to invite Jemar Tisby to speak in Lancaster. (This was a couple years before 2020 and the race reckoning in our country that catapulted Tisby to a higher level of notoriety).

Bro Man was more interested in race cars than race, though.

He then issues me a challenge, the summit of which I, even I, couldn’t ascend in my moment of peak performance. He asks me to guess where he was from. I had detected a slight accent. Maybe German?

I toss out “Ohio” and was pile-drived with a hearty “Nay-o, I’m not from O-Hi-O!”

His buddy clues me into Eastern Europe, and I Hail Mary “Czech Republic.” Being Polish, he isn’t happy with that answer either, and this tiny victory for him keeps him in the game.

Then the lady friend asks me to guess where in Poland, and I said I “don’t know from” Poland, but maybe he’s from Monongahela. Polish immigrants to Western PA, get it?

Before I would fly back home on my bike to deliver a slice of pizza to Becky, I issue Polish Bro Man a final challenge:

“Name a late ’70s American-made car that had several cousins. It was diminutive and sporty and had a GT version with a small-block V8.”

I add that this was a car destined to be mine had not my newly returned Navy brother not demolished it because he was driving on the wrong side of the road (he was still driving like a native of the Bahamas).

Bro Man was stumped. I gave him time. I went into the Fridge to pee, and when I came out, he was researching on his phone, but he still wanted a clue.

“One of the cousins of this car had a throwback name.” I thought this clue would trigger the name Monza, since we had just talked about the Corvair, and Monza was its most popular model.

It worked. He got as far as Chevy Monza but was not aware of its Oldsmobile cousin.

I pull up a photo of a red Oldsmobile Starfire GT, and before his dumbfounded eyes, I drop my sword.

We exchange names, laughs, and few more high-fives.

I pick up Becky’s slice of pizza, bid them all “God bless,” and ride off on my bike in the chilly spring air wondering what in the world just happened.

