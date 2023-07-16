From a Shakespeare spoof to a pop music twist on Dorothy’s journey through Oz and from a chilling Stephen King story to a quirky tale of passionate obsession, Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre and Prima Theatre have something to offer all audiences during their 2023-24 seasons starting this fall.

Executives with each theater recently talked about their upcoming seasons and the plays, musicals, concerts and cabarets they’ve programmed for local audiences.

Fulton Theatre

The Fulton’s executive artistic producer, Marc Robin, says the 2023-24 season is a “golden ticket” season,” due to the summer 2024 season closer — the Pennsylvania premiere of the musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

“I was really trying to do a season that was buoyantly happy,” Robin says, “because even though we’re coming out of the pandemic, we’re not (completely) out of it. I want everyone to come to the theater and leave all that outside.”

— “Something Rotten,” a musical comedy that follows 16th-century brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try to create a musical to compete with their rival, William Shakespeare, runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 8.

“It’ll be a full, huge, big song-and-dance show to start the season, which we haven’t done in four years,” Robin says. He notes theater fans will love the show for all the inside-joke references it makes to other well-known shows.

The show will have a cast of 20, a nine-piece orchestra and “a really awesome set” that involves “big, painted scenery.”

— The Fulton is bringing back “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” from Nov. 17 to Dec. 30, but Robin promises an original presentation for the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical that tells of Joseph from the biblical book of Genesis — his ability to interpret the Pharaoh’s dreams and his rocky relationship with his brothers.

“I’ve seen big lavish productions, but it hasn’t been done the way we’re going to, which is to put kind of this Vegas spin on it,” Robin says. The Fulton’s production will feature all the pageantry Las Vegas is known for, from Elvis to Celine Dion, from showgirls with feathers to hydraulics, a video wall and Cirque de Soleil-style storytelling, Robin says.

— In 2017, the Fulton presented a workshop of the new musical “It Happened in Key West,” which Robin subsequently directed in London. The Fulton will present the show Jan. 26 to Feb. 11, 2024. The musical tells the bizarre true story of Carl Tanzler, a scientist who became obsessed with an ill young Cuban American woman named Elena in Florida in the 1930s. Carl dug up Elena’s body after her death and kept her mummified remains his house.

The musical will have a creative and production team with Broadway credits, Robin says. “When it was time for the New York producers to find an American premiere home for it, it was a no-brainer that it would come back home to where it started,” he says.

“It is the funniest, the most irreverent, wildly hysterically true story of this man who loved this woman so much that he dug her up and lived with her for seven years,” Robin says. This tale of obsession is ‘Somewhere in Time’ meets ‘Weekend at Bernie’s,’ ” he adds.

— “9 to 5,” the musical version of the 1980 comedy film about three office workers who find an unusual way to deal with their sexist boss, runs March 1 to 24, 2024.

“It’s truly beautiful,” Robin says. “It’s funny, it’s vibrant, it is empowering, especially in the story of the three women. It’s a blast, and I’m so excited that we get to do it.”

— “South Pacific,” which runs April 19 to May 19, 2024, is “the most serious play” the Fulton is presenting on the main stage next season, Robin says. It’s a show that reminds audiences “you have to be carefully taught” to be racist, Robin says.

“It’s still a romance, it’s still a valentine to our ... armed services. It’s about diversity, it’s about inclusion, it’s about children, it’s about family. It’s Rodgers and Hammerstein; it’s classic,” Robin says. “I view ‘South Pacific’ as required viewing. We also haven’t done it in (nearly) 30 years.”

— “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which Robin says is the Pennsylvania premiere of the musical based on the Roald Dahl book about Willy Wonka and the children who tour his chocolate factory, closes the season from July 14 to July 21, 2024.

“This is something that I’m uberly proud of,” Robin says. “It’s magical, it’s mystical ... it’s fun, it’s colorful, it’s vibrant.” And it will involve a lot of children from the Fulton’s youth education programs, as Oompa Loompas and as the golden ticket-holding children, he adds.

The Fulton will also present its Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series of plays, in the fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre, Robin says he hopes the recognizable titles being presented will draw more people to the series. In addition, all-new, more comfortable seating is being installed in the theater before the new season begins.

— Fulton favorite Charis Leos will star as Annie Wilkes in the play “Misery,” based on the Stephen King novel about an obsessive romance-novel fan who kidnaps an author. It runs Oct. 13 to 29.

“It’s a hard-hitting play,” Robin says. “It’s (about) the power of obsession, so to speak.”

— Robin is both excited and nervous about directing “Equus,” the Peter Shaffer play about a therapist who works with a young man who has inexplicably blinded horses in a stable. It runs Feb. 16 to March 3, 2024

“ ‘Equus’ is emotionally very difficult,” Robin says. “The subject matter, and how it deals with the subjects of religion, family, and tradition and sex ... are things we haven’t really broached upstairs since ‘Venus in Fur’ ” in the first year of the Groff series, he says.

— “Tuesdays With Morrie,” based on Mitch Albom’s book about wisdom he gained from meeting with a former professor, runs March 29 to April 14, 2024.

“It’s a stunning, spectacular piece (about) the power of friendship, the power of mentorship ... the philosophy of life, I think,” Robin says. “It’s going to have people talking about what does it mean to age, what does it mean to leave behind the works you create in your life.”

— “The Last Five Years,” running May 10 to 26, 2024, tells the story of a dying relationship between a novelist and an actor — in both chronological and reverse-chronological order.

“It’s (about) the power of desire, the polar opposites of where people can be, and where you can start and how you end,” Robin says. “I think it’s going to be really powerful because you can’t get away from it (because) the (theater) space is so intimate. ... You’re in it, not just witnessing it.”

For the theater’s Eichmann Family Series, Robin says, “we are truly ‘going big or go home,’ ” Robin says. “None of these stories are the stories you know. It’s all about diversity, and they all have an underlying message beyond ... just being a musical for kids. They are for adults, too.”

Three of the shows are musical adaptations written by Robin and Curt Dale Clark.

The shows are:

— “Sleeping Beauty,” Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.

—“Peter Pan,” Dec. 2 to 23.

—“Junie B. Jones,” based on the Barbara Park book about Junie’s adventures in kindergarten and first grade, April 27 to May 18, 2024

— “Beauty and the Beast,” June 22 to July 20, 2024.

Special events

The Fulton will also present a holiday cabaret, featuring a guest vocalist at each performance,

from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23 upstairs in the Tell Studio Theatre.

The theater’s annual Festival of New Works: Stories of Diversity play competition, hosted by the theater’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Committee, will be presented Aug. 11 and 12. Performances of the three play finalists starts at 11 a.m. Aug. 12; admission is free. Information: thefulton.org/festival-of-new-works.

The Fulton Theatre presents its work in the Ed and Jeannie Arnold Center for the Performing Arts at 12 N. Prince St.

Subscriptions for next season are available and individual show tickets will be available starting July 25. For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

Prima Theatre

For 2023-24, Prima is offering two new concert-style shows now in development, a returning holiday show with fresh material and a comedy about parenthood that opened off Broadway a little over a decade ago.

— “Girl Group Greats,” a concert show featuring music from all-female groups from the Andrews Sisters to Destiny’s Child and beyond, runs Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

“It’s basically the hits from the Supremes to the Spice Girls,” Sara Dodson, Prima’s chief operating officer, says, adding those developing the show hope the audience is prepared to dance and sing along to their girl-group favorites.

The show has been cast with “powerhouse performers” backed by a four-piece band, Dodson says. The theater will have tiered seating in the back, cabaret tables in front and a runway that comes off the stage so the performers can sing in the middle of the audience.

— “Illumination,” a holiday revue that debuted last year at Prima, returns Dec. 1 to 17.

“It was such a special performance last year, how it resonated with people, Dodson says, “that we thought, let’s bring it back, let’s make a few tweaks to it and change up the set list a little bit.

“We’re going to have fresh musical arrangements with some familiar favorites, and a cappella songs in the style of Pentatonix,” Dodson says. As it was last year, the theater will be “awash in candlelight, with a baby grand (piano) in the middle,” she adds.

— “Off the Yellow Brick Road,” which runs Feb. 9 to 24, 2024, “is an Oz-inspired immersive concert that we’ve been ruminating on for the past five years,” Dodson says. “We’re entering Dorothy’s world as she embarks on an exhilarating adventure ... and it’s going to get a pop-concert makeover, featuring contemporary songs from the past few decades.

“So, it’s a modern spin on the classic characters, which offers a fresh perspective on the complexity of the 21st-century human experience,” Dodson says.

The show will have “extraordinary singers, unconventional choreography and imaginative costuming,” she adds.

— “Rated P for Parenthood,” May 3 to 11, 2024, ran off Broadway in 2012.

“It’s basically a sketch comedy musical” that “chronicles modern-day parenthood from conception to college,” Dodson says. “There’s a huge dose of heart and humor throughout the whole thing.” She predicts audiences will “laugh at what parents go through, and what we go through who have had parents.”

— Prima’s annual “Stage Brawl,” in which local community leaders compete to be the “champion of the stage” by reading play monologues, playing the guitar, singing and more, will return in March as a fundraiser for the theater, Dodson adds.

Prima Theatre is at 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, Lancaster. For tickets and information, visit primatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-327-5124 or email boxoffice@primatheatre.org.