Earlier this year, I was asked to contribute to a “Things to do in Lancaster County this spring” article in which my coworkers and I suggested fun things to do outside. I wrote about wanting to visit the site of the Susquehanna River petroglyphs. Shortly after the article ran, Adam Zurn — founder of local history website Uncharted Lancaster and a technology teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg School District — invited me to view the site.

This year, Zurn’s Uncharted Lancaster partnered with

kayakLanCo to offer guided tours of the petroglyphs. They recently wrapped up this season’s tours, but Terilyn Le Duc, owner of kayakLanCo, who launched her fleet of 20 kayaks in 2020, says they plan to offer tours again next summer. Shank’s Mare Outfitters — the Wrightsville-based outdoor adventure store — also offers tours of the sites.

To prepare for the kayak trip, I reread bits of John McPhee’s brilliant book “The Survival of the Bark Canoe.” I read specifically about the Lancaster County petroglyphs, which experts estimate were made by the Algonquin or the people of the Shenk’s Ferry culture between 500-1,000 years ago. Local scholars, Paul Nevin and 20th-century archaeologist Donald Cadzow, have written extensively about the petroglyphs and their works can be found in print and online. I also watched some YouTube videos made by amateur explorers.

The night before our excursion, a tornado tore through Martic Township — about nine miles from where we planned to launch our kayaks in Safe Harbor — leaving thousands without power, including Zurn.

But the next morning, the water was calm. Zurn, who is basically the Lancaster County Indiana Jones, says effects from storms often take a day or two to impact the Susquehanna River. Strong winds were forecasted that morning. So, Zurn and Le Duc parked shuttles at a spot on Pequea Creek in case we had to take an alternate route back. (The preparations turned out to be unnecessary and everyone in our group of nine people easily paddled back to our launch on the Conestoga River.)

While we paddled our high-density polyethylene kayaks through the shallow waters of the Conestoga River under the Safe Harbor Bridge, I asked Zurn what sort of kayaks or canoes the people who made the petroglyphs would’ve used. He surprised me by speculating that Native Americans may not have used boats; instead they may have been able to execute a series of parkour-style jumps over the shallow, but fast-moving Susquehanna to access Big and Little Indian Rocks.

Great blue herons flew low over the water and settled in trees on the shore, ospreys scanned the river and cormorants spread their wings and sunned themselves on the river rocks.

A few minutes later, we stood barefoot on Big Indian Rock — an incredibly hard, 40-by-60-foot piece of schist rock laced with quartz — looking at another bird, which Zurn revealed with a skillful swipe of a wet sponge: a thunderbird petroglyph. The thunderbird, Zurn explained, was for the Algonquin and other Native American people, a mythological being representing power and strength.

The explorer in Zurn deftly maneuvered from his kayak to the rock, while the teacher in him distributed handouts. The petroglyphs, Zurn says, can be viewed as stories, ancient emojis, news, directions or travel signs, spiritual symbols or hunting and planting calendars. For example, one showed a human figure with two orbs floating above that could be interpreted as the two days journey to the Chesapeake from that point in the river.

Little Indian Rock, dotted with purple-colored loose strife and poison oak — the latter of which Zurn can personally attest to. (Zurn laughed, saying he appreciated a white guy getting poison oak on a Native American historical site.) Zurn described Little Indian Rock as the best panel of rock art east of the Mississippi River. We gathered around as he wiped a wet towel over the rock to reveal several petroglyphs including two separate sets of squiggly lines which corresponded to the sunrise of the winter and summer solstices and another petroglyph which lines up with the spring and fall equinoxes.

Also on Little Indian Rock were petroglyphs depicting a serpent hovering over a turtle which could represent the victory of the adder tribe over the turtle tribe in battle, and turkey and elk tracks pointing to a sections of forest, which probably look much the same now as they did then — if you avoid looking over at the Safe Harbor Hydroelectric Plant. There were images symbolizing a great feast and a human figure with big hands, which could represent a powerful man, a man bringing big packages, or, as Zurn suggested “maybe hands are just hard to carve into rock.”

Carving might not really be the correct term. Zurn says the petroglyphs were most likely made using a percussive technique of tapping a smaller stone into the rock. A dime-sized impression, he says, would’ve taken about 20 minutes. When you consider the Native American people were busy with the daily struggle of survival, that probably means these were important images, not just idle graffiti.

There are some people, Zurn says, who feel tourists shouldn’t explore these historic sites. And Zurn says sometimes he sees people wearing shoes on the rocks, dragging their kayaks over the carving and generally not using the best practices when on the sites. But, he feels when done properly, visiting the sites can be an edifying experience.

“When people visit with a knowledgeable tour guide, whether it is through kayakLanco/Uncharted Lancaster or Shank’s Mare, they are doing so while observing best practices that help to ensure the integrity of the site,” Zurn says. “A well-informed guide can also stress the cultural and spiritual importance these places had for the indigenous people that created them.”

