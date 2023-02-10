With less than a week until Valentine's Day, the Boyz II Men concert couldn't have come sooner for a sold-out crowd at American Music Theatre on Thursday night.

The 1,600-seat theater shook not only with the soaring voices of Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, but also the scream-singing of both couples and "Galentine's" groups alike. With songs that hold a cumulative 50 weeks of Billboard number one hits, it's understandable that they are still very much imprinted in people's minds.

Here are three takeaways from Boyz II Men's first concert in Lancaster (according to setlist.fm). For more with the group, read our Q&A with them here.

Covers Galore

Part of what initially made Boyz II Men explode in popularity was not just their singing, but the way in which they interpreted songs. As musicians, they could take a song like "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" from the "Cooley High" soundtrack and unlock new emotional heights within the harmonies.

The group showcased this skill deftly on Thursday night, with that song and a litany of covers ranging from Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" to onetime tour-partner Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven." Stockman, who did most of the talking for the group, explained at one point that, even though the group is mostly known for R&B, they try to find the "correlation between Beethoven and Babyface." They hammered this point home succinctly when Stockman strapped on an electric guitar and Nathan Morris grabbed a bass and played Lenny Kravitz' "Are You Gonna Go My Way" along with their tight four-piece backing band.

While Mariah Carey was unfortunately too busy to attend the concert, dozens of concertgoers were willing to stand and sing in her stead at their seats during her "One Sweet Day," with the Boyz dutifully turning their mics to the ad-hoc choir curing Carey's parts.

Eagles Pride

Is it any big surprise that a group that embraces Philadelphia as much as Boyz II Men is rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Of course not. That being said, it was a welcome surprise when Stockman led the crowd in an impromptu but spirited rendition of the Eagles fight song, complete with the house lights Kelly green. Lancaster came prepared, with many in the crowd already decked in Eagles garb.

"Congratulations in advance for winning the Super Bowl," Stockman said. Not everyone was enthused with the display - Nathan Morris could be seen shaking his head in the background, which Stockman explained is because he is a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

The Hits

After three decades of showmanship and surviving in the music business, Boyz II Men are road-tested and battle-ready, which is obvious in their performance. Perhaps it's impossible not to come in at a 10 right off the bat when you have a song like "Motownphilly" in your arsenal, one of the all-time great musical self-introductions. And at the very end of the show, a number literally called "End of the Road," a beautiful song that all but begs down the curtain itself. Two pillars that buoy a strong set.

The showmanship comes naturally at this point, like Stockman teasing out every molecule of the word "knee" for extended seconds during "On Bended Knee," while on bended knee. They are much more than their hits, but they also acknowledge that they're going to give them to you anyway, much like the dozens of roses handed out during "I'll Make Love To You."

"I know we have some Boyz II Men babies in the crowd," Stockman said near the end of the 90 minute concert. "We know what you use our music for."