Zenkaikon is back with its first in-person event since 2019.

The convention took a full year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured virtual panels and programming last year.

Zenkaikon runs from Friday to Sunday, March 25 to 27, at the Lancaster County Convention Center, at 25 S. Queen St. in Lancaster. Some events will also be held at Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster.

Our crew at LNP took a stroll through Zenkaikon to take in the scenes and chat with cosplayers.