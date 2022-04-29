During a four-night run of performances at Madison Square Garden, the rock band Phish were in their element – literally.

The group, known for their improvisational live concerts featuring dynamic light shows, transformed the famed New York City-based arena into a psychedelic underwater seascape complete with flying drone-controlled dolphins and a whale during their April 22 concert. Videos of the drones and the accompanying light show went viral online.

TAIT – the Lititz-based creative engineering company and Rock Lititz partner – provided elements for the band’s concerts. TAIT provided 60 Nav Hoists used to automate Phish’s lighting rig, as well as some risers.

“The integration of our TAIT Navigator Automation Platform with the lighting system enables an expansive set of static and kinetic pallets for the design team to play with live for each production,” Alex Serrano, project manager for TAIT, wrote in an email.

Serrano attended the first Phish’s four nights at the Garden on April 20 and says the viral social media response to the special “underwater” set on the band’s April 22 concert speaks to the enthusiasm and excitement level of the fans.

“We have a close working relationship with Phish and are always eager and grateful to be asked to collaborate on new moments with their creative team,” says Serrano.

The Madison Square Garden performances were make-up dates for New Year’s Eve 2021 concerts the band rescheduled due to COVID concerns. When the band postponed their New Year’s Eve shows, they arranged to livestream a show at a secret location they called “The Ninth Cube,” which turned out to be Rock Lititz. TAIT added special lighting elements to the band’s performance at Rock Lititz.

Phish shared an official video from their performance at Rock Lititz.

TAIT also added special features to the band’s 2021 Halloween performance in Las Vegas.

Below, see Madison Square Garden transformed into an underwater oasis during Phish's April 22 performance.

Here are some fan reactions to the band’s recent Madison Square Garden performances.