“Rare food for a lunatic” ... “a thing that happens once in a million years” ... “Shakespeare, could he read it, would be glad that he was dead.”

That’s a sampler of the praise that was heaped on Julia A. Moore (1847-1920), the “Sweet Singer of Michigan,” a celebrated writer of awful poems.

Julia is genius stood on its head. When poets use the perfectly right word, they call it genius. It takes just as much genius to fetch up the perfectly wrong word. Julia had that kind.

The Sweet Singer was an untaught farm wife from the Michigan woods whose metier was newspaper obituary verse. People still publish such little poems in the papers, mourning loss. In the 1870s, obituary poetry was a popular art, and American newspapers were full of it.

Humorists of the day parodied the sentimental and simple obituary poets. But the Sweet Singer’s honest voice put all parodies in the shade. Merely bad art is dull, inept and ashamed of itself. Julia’s was astonishing.

Julia was inspired to poetry by the deaths of the young and by disasters near and far. One review counted 21 dead and 9 wounded “in the small volume which she has given to the public,” and pronounced her “worse than a Gatling gun.”

In one poem, Julia sets out to immortalize a young man from Kent County who died in the Civil War. She introduces this youth to his glory: “Now, William Upson was his name —” but only Julia could send him where Julia goes next: “If it’s not that, it’s all the same —.”

Let’s see Emily Dickinson do that!

But the most delicious bit of “William Upson” is the opening couplet:

Come all good people, far and near,

Oh, come and see what you can hear,

It’s an Ed Wood movie in ink. It’s like watching Juliet in the balcony scene drop a flower pot onto Romeo’s head, and they both go on with it like nothing happened.

The art of sinking

Excerpts alone can’t give her to you. Each Sweet Singer poem is complete, and to feel their power you have to let Julia lead you at her own pace through one, like Sherman through Georgia.

She “not only conveys information, but she brings the mind up with a jerk,” reads one review. She “hauls the reader into a closer sympathy than that which exists between a man and his undershirt,” says another.

Mark Twain might have come closest to the mark: “The one and unfailing great quality which distinguishes her poetry from Shakespeare’s and makes it precious to us is its stern and simple irrelevancy.”

Twain was a lifetime connoisseur of execrable verse. Before Julia, he had both celebrated and encouraged the work of Bloodgood Cutter (“The Long-Island Farmer”), and he wrote Cutter into “Innocents Abroad” (1869) as the “Poet Lariat.”

When he read the Sweet Singer eight years later, it was literary love at first sight. Twain got by heart whole gobs of Julia’s calamitous poetry. In his humor talks he marveled at her writerly qualities.

He also might have recognized her life story. Born in a log shanty on the edge of wilderness, Julia Davis got scattershot schooling. She spent the days outdoors, gathering wildflowers, or with her father, fishing in the Rogue River.

A sister died young; her mother became disabled, and Julia, at age 10, inherited the duty of managing the household and supervising the younger children.

She married Fred Moore on her 17th birthday, and they commenced farming. Her first baby was born a year later.

Poetry came naturally to her, she said. A pioneer woman, she sang to the woods and shouted to the hills. In 1876, she collected and published a songbook. A newspaper editor spotted her work and spread it. Through him, the literary smart-set caught her like a fad, and was delighted.

After her virality crashed, Julia and Fred found the right spot for ex-celebrities, a farm town where people knew how to deflect outsiders. She quietly ran a store there the rest of her life.

The art of rising

Twain writes of the Sweet Singer by name in “Following the Equator,” maybe his most pessimistic book. It was published the year after his beloved daughter Susy, 24, fell ill of spinal meningitis while her father was lecturing abroad. She died raving, and her parents sailed home to her grave.

The Clemenses never moved back into their Hartford home. They had doted on Susy from birth after their first child, a son, died of diphtheria at 19 months.

Of Julia and Fred Moore’s 10 children, six lived to adulthood. Poems to at least two of those who didn’t — Eddie and Minnie are their names — appear in her books.

As recently as that, Americans of all sorts, farm wives or famous authors, lost children. Walk through our old churchyards and notice.

I could tell you the under-5-years-old mortality rate in the U.S. in 1880 was about 40 times what it is now, but numbers mean nothing to the heart. Grief and loss know no perspective. Could there ever be a generation that buries even one child and takes such matters in stride?

In “Equator,” Twain writes of the Sweet Singer ironically but lovingly. He writes that he still cherishes her book. He prints whole poems from it. He’s been reading it again, you can tell. Who knows what light of solace he found in its pages between the chuckles, or maybe the smiles were enough. Comedy and tragedy are shaped from the same inert stuff of human life.

A dozen years before (Susy was 12), Twain had set the Sweet Singer, under a different name (Emmeline Grangerford), in the firmament of the great American novel, “Huckleberry Finn.” May his novel endure. I think he put her curious star there for us to find again, in case we need her.

