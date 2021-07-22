On the first night of rehearsals for Susquehanna Stage’s upcoming production of the musical “Follies,” the show’s director Jim Johnson choked up as he read a letter to the cast.

That letter had just arrived in the mail, hot off the typewriter of the man who wrote the show’s music and lyrics 50 years ago — Stephen Sondheim.

In response to a letter from Johnson inviting the famed composer to Marietta for the production, Sondheim had written to thank Susquehanna Stage for taking on his ambitious show, and to wish them luck.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening,” says Johnson, also managing artistic director of the theater company. “I consider that sort of a personal blessing from Sondheim.”

“Follies” tells the story of a group of middle-aged women — along with some of the men in their lives — reuniting in the soon-to-be-razed theater where they had once sparkled as vaudeville chorus girls. With song and dance, they spend a reunion night grappling with the choices they made 30 years ago and how their lives turned out as a result.

The show, which premiered on Broadway 50 years ago in April, is filled with memorable songs, a wide range of dance styles and ages of actors, and a plot that will resonate with anyone who’s had regrets in life.

“It’s a masterpiece of music and drama and catharsis, in a very heady way,” Johnson says. “It’s very deep. But there are also those great, entertaining moments when it’s just belting out a great song and enjoying it.”

“There are so many different (dance) styles, so I kind of took each one as its own thing, and worked it through that way,” choreographer Jill Gagliano says. “There’s tap and ballet and Fosse and vaudeville style and all these different things going on.”

An interesting challenge of a show that has older and younger versions of the same characters, “is finding a way of making the showgirls look fabulous as showgirls, with the ‘vintage women’ doing the same moves but like they would 30 years later,” Gagliano adds.

IF YOU GO IF YOU GO • What: “Follies” the musical. • Where: Susquehanna Stage at the Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta. • When: Opens Friday, runs through Aug. 1. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, and Thursday through Saturday, July 29-31; Sunday matinees at 2 p..m. July 25 and Aug. 1. • Admission: $25 for adults; $20 for children under age 18. Order online at susquehannastage.com. • Information: 717-426-1277.

Couples characters

Two main couple are the focus of the show: Married couples Buddy and Sally Durant Plummer and Benjamin and Phyllis Rogers Stone; the women were showgirls together in the 1940s.

Sally has carried a torch for Ben since her youth, though Buddy is kind and has provided for her well. Phyllis feels she has sacrificed her own desires to being a good political wife on Ben’s arm. Neither Buddy nor Ben is happy with how his life has turned out, either.

“I think just the story itself” makes the musical one that’s still loved after 50 years, says Michael Zorger, who plays Buddy. “It’s just the reality of closing down your youth, that chapter of your life, and seeing that things aren’t necessarily any better ... and aren’t just going to fix themselves.”

“The themes are ... to a certain extent, universal,” says Lorraine Ford, who plays Phyllis. “Especially as someone slightly older doing this, you see how your life is really impacted by the decisions you make when you’re 20 or 21, and in that youth, they might have made absolute sense at that time.”

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan, who portrays Sally, feels Sondheim’s “brilliant” songs — such as “Broadway Baby” and “I’m Still Here” — add to the show’s staying power.

“People 50 years later will get the same thing out of his songs — it doesn’t matter what time period they’re in,” Bretz-Morgan says. “They’re just songs that can stand alone, outside of the show.”

“My character starts out with nothing, with big hopes and big dreams,” says Michael Kohler, who plays Ben. “When you see him as a mature man, he’s got it all and then some, and he’s still unhappy. He’s very cynical ... and I think that’s a lesson that comes through loud and clear.”

“I think (Buddy) represents the good, hard-working blue-collar American” who doesn’t get what he expects” after all his hard work, Zorger says.

“Phyllis is someone who started out very naive and innocent and bubbly and hopeful, and she met Ben and he matched her kind of aspirational dreams,” Ford says. But Phyllis wound up “probably tamping down anything she wanted,” including children. Her pent-up anger explodes as “they’re revisiting this place that was so pivotal in their lives.”

“Sally comes off as selfish ... and just very unstable,” Bretz-Morgan says, “but I think she’s just a girl who’s very unhappy and just doesn’t know how to deal with it.”

“As a theater experience, I think it’s truly thought-provoking,” Ford says. “You’ll probably go away when it’s over and find your thinking about it and revisiting it and pondering its applications to your own life.”

“If it upsets you, we’ve done our job,” Kohler says. “You’re sharing in the human experience.”

“It’s a thinking-man’s play,” Johnson says. “It’s about ... the folly, the mistakes you make in your life. ... It’s one of Stephen Sondheim’s epic works. I always remind myself how blessed I am to be able to work with that talent, that artistry.”