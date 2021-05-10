Judy Coble stepped outside her Manheim Township home on Saturday afternoon expecting to go on a walk with her daughter.

Instead, the 78-year-old mother and grandmother was met with a 15-minute musical serenade that included songs such as “Amazing Grace.”

“She was completely clueless, which was great,” said Coble’s daughter Vicki Saunders, 56, who helped organize the Mother's Day gift with the help of Music for Everyone as part of their “Music for Moms” event on Saturday.

The series of truncated, socially distant front porch concerts – the first-ever of its kind offered by Music for Everyone – was a success, said musical duo Lisa Fairman, 57, and Dave Lefever, 57, who performed outside Coble's home.

“We had a couple of people kind of tear up, they were so moved by it,” Fairman said. “With the last couple we went to see, both of them sang a little bit with us. The mother that we were singing to was clapping along. We felt like it really engaged people, to have a mini concert just for them.”

Coble’s other daughter Janell and grandsons Bralen and Jory listened in on the concert over the phone from Florida.

“I was shocked and surprised,” Coble said. “It was really nice.”

Coble’s home was just one of several stops on Saturday for Music for Everyone, which enlisted the help of musical groups, including Fairman and Lefever, to perform mini concerts outside homes across Lancaster County.

Saunders had heard about Music for Everyone's Mother's Day serenades in the newspaper and thought it would make a perfect gift for her music-loving mother, who used to frequent the Fulton Theater and Dutch Apple Dinner Theater before the COVID-19 pandemic and is active in the choir at Lancaster Church of the Brethren.

Fairman and Lefever have worked with Music for Everyone in the past, taking part in songwriting workshops for veterans and singalong sessions on Zoom for patients with dementia, among other roles. The musical duo, who perform together in a band called Fancy Pants, jumped at the opportunity to work with the local nonprofit again.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially as people are trying to come out of COVID and need something to uplift them,” Fairman said of the “Music for Moms” concept. "Not everyone can travel to see things easily, so it was nice to be able to go to them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a “big challenge” for live musicians, Lefever said, but “but I think it’s made something like this extra special in a way.”

Nicole Leahy, 35, received her own personal concert earlier the same afternoon outside her Lititz home.

“I thought it was great,” Leahy said. “It was actually really, really fun. I think it was kind of cool.”

Saturday’s gift was something new for Leahy and her mother Shirley, 83, who usually receive a pedicure or flowers for Mother's Day.

Leahy said she liked the convenience of the porch concert, which she noted can be gifted by a loved one even if they aren’t physically present. In Leahy’s case, it was a gift from her boyfriend’s mother.

“It was really nice for someone, especially my mom’s age since she’s 83 and is not going to go anywhere, to have the music come to her and be able to do something special that way,” she said.

The smaller, more intimate settings of the concerts also provided the opportunity to personalize performances.

“If they requested a song we can certainly put it in for them so they can customize their performance,” Fairman said.

Leahy also said the concert was an experience that was enjoyed by more than just her and her mother.

“It’s more of an ‘everybody gift’ instead of just for one person specific,” she said. “The kids enjoyed it, (my mother) got to listen it. I think my neighbors probably enjoyed it too.”

Mothers also received a tote bag containing a t-shirt, soap, a wax candle, notecards, chocolate and other gifts.

Fairman and Lefever said they hope “Music for Moms” will come back in future years.

“I think Music for Everyone has done a great job adapting with COVID to find new and creative ways to reach people through music,” Fairman said. “It’s people of all ages and descriptions. I really love working with Music for Everyone and I think they deserve a lot of credit for what they do in the community.”