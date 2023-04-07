Do you have a favorite Lancaster County barn that you make a point of driving by or showing to out-of-town friends? If so, the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County and the Historical Society of Cocalico Valley wants to know about it.

The two organizations are coming together to launch an ongoing, self-guided driving tour of historic Lancaster County barns slated to begin in October 2023. A commemorative guidebook with photographs and information about each barn included on the tour will available to purchase.

A committee from the two organizations has come up with several criteria for a barn to be considered on the tour:

Barns must visible from a public road as the tour is exteriors only. (People will not be touring the inside of the barns or permitted on the properties.)

Barns should be 50 years or older.

All submissions should be barns that have historical or architecturally significance and be part of a working farm or repurposed for another use.

To submit a barn for consideration, fill out this form. Submissions are due by April 15. Not all submissions will be included on the tour.

Questions can be directed to Kristi Stoehr at manager@hptrust.org or 717-291-5861.