You might’ve seen a crew of intrepid bicyclists around Lancaster riding wheelies. On the vanguard you’ll see a 20-something known to his 140,000 Instagram followers as @vibewdavid. David’s tricks go beyond local spectacle. He’s part of a nationwide emergence of stunt riders who are pedaling their way into legitimate sport territory.

For some, these cyclists are worrisome; for others, entertaining. Some, like me, are just plain jealous of their skills.

Their bodacious behavior in the streets has earned some of them a bad rap even if they’re not breaking any laws. I’m reminded of the bumper stickers that pushed back on the public perception of concrete surfers in the 1980s: “Skateboarding Is Not A Crime.”

Regardless of our initial take on them, their growing sport is worthy of careful attention. There are more than a few good things to say about their hobby once you get past first impressions.

Those impressions are legitimate and complex. Adriana Atencio, executive director of The Common Wheel, has great affection for these riders and their love of cycling. She understands that most of them live in the city and some have come up in situations that would be considered “at risk.”

But she’s not unaware of the risks and the liberties they take. She and her staff actively attempt to get these kids to obey traffic laws. For instance, she recommends that instead of swerving in front of cars, swerve in front of each other in parking lots. It’s a trick that, apparently, gets them more Instagram views anyway!

Atencio told them, “I love you guys, but I really don’t want to attend your funerals.” Mikhail Zapata-Rotz agrees. He’s the director of operations at The Common Wheel.

On a recent night ride with The West End Riders, we chatted about the stunt guys. He told me that David has participated in events at their East King Street co-op space, giving demonstrations and inspiring other kids to embrace the bicycling lifestyle.

His hope is that an appreciation for the likes of David will help these kids feel more like a part of the community.

He likes these guys too and appreciates the development of their skills, yet he admits their occasional chicanery is not cool. He laments the tarnished image bike riders of all types receive because of the carelessness and hubris of a few buckaroos.

Lawless riding could cause distractions, leading to frazzled car drivers, perhaps even leading to collisions with bikers and pedestrians. On top of that, as many readers can testify, it’s just plain annoying.

The biggest risk, of course, is carried by the kids, not the motorists protected by 2-ton machines. Slamming into a car, either moving or parked, could result in life-altering injuries. So is biffing it onto something hard like pavement or a street pole. Helmets help in this situation, of course, and some of the riders wear them, at least in town. But not always.

According to Glenn Stoltzfus, community outreach coordinator for the City of Lancaster Police Department, the other concern relates to basic street safety. Glenn respects the stunt bikers, and says, “As long as they’re being careful to operate like any other vehicle, they’re fine.”

Here’s the code: Any two-wheeler is expected to comply with the same stop signs, lane markings, and traffic lights that four-wheelers must obey.

Riding on sidewalks, blasting through intersections, and splitting through lanes of stopped cars (thrilling as it is for a commuter like me), are the kinds of maneuvers that give bicyclists, at best, an Evel Knievel reputation. At worst, they come off like Mad Max.

Growing up in a small town north of Harrisburg, I spent many of my own hours plying my bike skills with buddies. Red clay quarries, lonesome alleys, and dirt paths were our playing fields as we jumped, slid and pedaled our way into adulthood.

Maybe it was my aversion to broken collar bones and hamburgered kneecaps that turned me from speed demonry to riding refinery. I found myself drawn to the art of trials riding. This sport is typically exercised using a high-torque motorcycle going over and around obstacles. Speed is not the key; finesse is. The closest thing to trials with pedals is mountain biking, especially the kind that involves navigating rock gardens.

Stunt bikes are essentially trials bikes. Picture a big BMX frame with extra wide 26- to 29-inch diameter tires, fit for pavement. The seat is low and incidental because they’re rarely used. Often, stunt riders are too busy positioning themselves on or across their bike frames or often wheelie-ing. Or, as in the case of David, they’re riding an upright bicycle with the front tire removed like it’s some kind of unicycle from the mind of Tim Burton!

When you watch David’s vibe, you’re witnessing trials riding at its finest, with a bit of speed thrown in. It’s less about conquering obstacles, though, and more about making pushing the capabilities of his bike. The skills he’s has developed have taken countless hours. He’s invested handsome dollars into his numerous tools of the trade. What has it gotten him?

For one, his swerve maneuver took first prize at the Crashboy Games in Chester, Pennsylvania, in July of this year, taking home $750 for being the best in the nation. Cash prizes and giveaways of $20,000 were awarded that day. So, yeah, maybe this thing’s becoming a proper sport!

Also, David has been recognized by Bike Life Journal and is now riding at events nationwide and getting sponsors along the way, including Thruster Bikes. Along with his social media presence, he’s a bona fide professional athlete who has trained (and trains) right here on the streets of Lancaster.

Annoyances and legalities aside, stunt bikers need a second look. Their sport is no more a crime than skateboarding, but they do have to live in the real world and pay attention to the rest of us. If skateboarding made its way from swimming “bowls” in California to Tony Hawk’s video games and all the way to the 2020 (21) Olympics in Tokyo, who knows where these cyclists will ride to next.

Maybe they just a bit of space to ply their skills — if not always on our streets, at least in our hearts.

