Larry McKenna has been producing a summer concert series — presenting everything from Motown to Broadway to ’60s party music — at the Mount Gretna Tabernacle since 2017.

But when the pay-what-you-will series recently lost its longtime sponsor, the playwright, Jersey shore piano man and retired high school teacher realized he needed to make some changes.

The concert series is now a nonprofit venture, McKenna says in an interview via Zoom.

And a musical he wrote, a romantic comedy called “Strictly Platonic,” will kick off the summer season over Memorial Day weekend as a fundraiser for some technical improvements to the nearly 125-year-old tabernacle building.

“Strictly Platonic” is about a real estate agent who’s a nice guy and who meets two women he’s drawn to but, initially, has reasons he doesn’t want to date each of them.

“It’s a really sweet story line, with a really nice message” that has to do with reconsidering what the “perfect” partner should be like, and being true to yourself, McKenna says.

The spark for the musical’s story came from a remarkable, inspiring student he met among his 34 years of teaching high school, he says. To say more would be to give away an important part of the plot.

McKenna originally wrote “Strictly Platonic” as a comedic play, which had a good reception when it premiered 10 years ago in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“Much to my utter delight, we got a good review in the Inquirer, and so I had always wanted to turn it into a musical,” McKenna, who played piano in Sea Isle City restaurants starting about 20 years ago, says.

“And then, surprisingly, COVID (lockdown) gave me plenty of time to do that,” he says. “So, it was a great, fun project to do that. It took two years to do the music.”

The book and lyrics are by McKenna, and the music is by Chris Dougherty.

In 2021, the musical was presented as a staged reading by Gretna Theatre. The theater had produced a previous McKenna musical, the semi-autobiographical “Burt & Me,” featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach, in 2012.

Gretna is home

Some people dream of putting a show on Broadway. But the Gretna Playhouse was always McKenna’s dream theater.

Though he’s from Wayne in Delaware County, and started playing the piano in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, restaurants 20 years ago, McKenna considers Mount Gretna a second home.

“My wife and I have a cottage in Mount Gretna,” he says. “I’m 72, and every year of my life, my parents would rent a cottage there for two weeks so, I’ve been coming since 1951.”

He has lots of good friends in Mount Gretna as well, he says. And they’re helping him host “Strictly Platonic’s” five-piece orchestra and seven-person cast — from the Philadelphia-New Jersey-New York area.

“My neighbors are putting them up ... they're housing and feeding the actors and band members,” McKenna says.

The show May 26-28 will raise money to make some hoped-for improvements to the Tabernacle building, including installing a permanent projection screen, he says.

McKenna would like to turn another of his comedy plays into a musical; it’s called “The Next Reunion,” and it’s about three people who take on different identities at high school reunions.

“I’m the furthest thing from Chekhov on the planet,” McKenna says. “But I can make people laugh and have fun.”

IF YOU GO • What: A performance of “Strictly Platonic,” a romantic comedy musical that’s a fundraiser for improvements to the Mount Gretna Tabernacle. • When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. • Where: Mount Gretna Tabernacle, Third Street and Glossbrenner Avenue, Mount Gretna. • Parking: At the firehouse, 41 Boulevard St., Mount Gretna. It’s a two-block walk to the Tabernacle. • Admission: Tickets are $35 per person, and $30 per person for groups of six. • For tickets: lanc.news/StrictlyPlatonicTix. • Admission to summer concert series: Pay what you will. • Information and directions for the Mount Gretna Summer Concerts series: MtGretnaSummerConcerts.org.