You're trapped on a train with seven other people and Sherlock Holmes left you clues to escape. You have 60 minutes — can you do it?

Strasburg Rail Road set up a Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room on its President's Car, which runs most Fridays and Saturdays from now until late June.

The premise of the escape room is that mastermind Dr. Moriarty intends to "blow up" the train, and passengers have to find their way out before it explodes.

“The genesis of the escape room came from our vice president, Steve Barrall, who had always loved the idea of an escape room on a train,” says Randall Frizado, the Strasburg’s director of creative content and events, in a press release.

Frizado helped to create last year's escape room theme, which was "Houdini's Great Escape."

This year's escape room is recommended for those ages 12 and up, and costs $50 per participant. Masks are required for unvaccinated people and recommended for those who are vaccinated.

“Any puzzle lover will have a wonderful time figuring out the interconnecting web of puzzles that lead them to the grand finale,” says Frizado in a press release. “Train lovers…will enjoy seeing the detail and craftsmanship of this magnificent car (the President’s Car) up close. Parties and large groups will enjoy it, as this group activity fosters communication and fun for groups large or small.”

For more information about the escape room, visit lanc.news/StrasburgHoudini.