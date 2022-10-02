The Strasburg Heritage Society, the organization formed in 1972 with the aim of collecting and preserving Strasburg’s rich history, is old enough to celebrate its own history. The organization will mark its 50th anniversary with a free community event on Oct. 7 and 8. “Strasburg is such a beautiful place,” says Lorna Mentzer, the publicity chair for the Heritage Society. “I love the historical buildings there. I’ve always loved old homes and I’ve always loved history.”

The family-friendly free event includes food trucks, live music, a silent auction, activities for kids and carriage rides through the historic streets (carriage rides are not free).

There will also be a free screening of the 2011 adventure film “Hugo” with free ice cream from the Strasburg Creamery and popcorn under a big tent behind the historic Shroy House on Friday night.

The event also features plenty of opportunities to learn — and contribute to — the historical record of the town. A recording station will be set up in the First Presbyterian Church’s fellowship hall for people to document oral histories and a scanning station will also be available for people to scan in photos to add to the Heritage Society’s archive.

“We’re hoping people come in with their memories of Strasburg and things that happened in the Strasburg area that they can relate and we can record and keep for the Heritage Society’s collection,” Mentzer says.

Preserving and sharing the town’s history is the organization’s main mission, Mentzer says.

“It gives you a sense of being part of something bigger than your own little square in life,” Mentzer says. “There’s that old saw, ‘if you don’t know where you came from you won’t know where you’re going.’ ”

Historic home

Attendees will also get a rare chance to tour the Shroy House, which has been closed for ongoing renovations.

Plans are in the works for the historic Shroy House, built by brickmaker John Hinds in 1793, to be restored and used as a museum. The Shroy family purchased the home in the 19th century; Samuel, a plasterer, and his wife Elizabeth raised 10 children in the home, which started out as less than 500 square feet.

The home remained in possession of the Shroy family until the Historical Society purchased the home in 1977. (The house even served as the Strasburg Library for a time in the early 1980s.) The current restorations, being done by Tom and Chris Lainoff, include rebuilding the foundation and the chimney.

“It’s a work in progress,” Mentzer says.

The event also includes several informative and entertaining short lectures on Saturday including one on John L. Shroy — a teacher, poet and author who occupied the home until his death in 1930.

Strasburg memories

Other lecture subjects include the Strasburg fountain, historic fashion, several discussions on maintaining and restoring historic homes and a personal recollection of 75 years of living in Strasburg from Henry Benner.

Benner, 87, currently lives in Smoketown, but grew up on a family farm just a half-mile east of the Strasburg square. Benner, who has been a member of the Historical Society for 35 years, will share his memories of the town during a talk on Saturday.

“I remember the old blacksmith working at his forge, and the shoemaker at the square cutting heels and soles to replace the ones where the nails were coming through and hurting your feet,” Benner says. “And I remember the old men at Messner’s (now the Strasburg Creamery) had a spittoon and they’d sit around the potbelly stove spitting and telling lies and stories. You only went to Lancaster to buy spring and fall clothing, Strasburg provided everything else.”

Benner encourages others to share their memories at the recording station during the event.

“I think that’s very important,” Benner says. “We need the oral stories that give flesh to the bones of history.”

Benner is also enthusiastic about the architectural history of the town and the planned lectures on maintaining and restoring historic properties.

“To me, Main Street of Strasburg is the best streetscape of Lancaster County, with log cabin houses from the 1700s up to Victorian mansions with every style of architecture in between,” Benner says. “Students of architecture can walk Main Street and see every style.”

Mentzer agrees with Benner, and says the architecture is among her favorite aspects of Strasburg, noting the Historical Society’s role in preserving many of the houses.

“The Historical Society has really been involved with the preservation of historic houses and buildings,” Mentzer says. “They’re the ones who sponsored the date plaques in the old homes and I think they were instrumental in working with the historic zoning for the town.”

Mentzer is eager for residents to see how much the Historical Society has done for the community and relive some of Strasburg’s history. She hopes that the event will not only celebrate Strasburg’s past but move the organization into the future.

“We hope that this will be a bringing together of the community,” Mentzer says. “We want people to realize how much the Heritage Society has done in these 50 years to develop a love of the town.”

IF YOU GO What: Strasburg Heritage Fest. Where: Strasburg Heritage Society, 122 South Decatur St., Strasburg. When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Cost: Free admission, but fee for carriage rides. More info: For more information and a schedule of events visit Strasburgheritagesociety.org.