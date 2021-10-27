I love Halloween, but is there any other holiday that requires as much creative energy?

Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, Christmas — these are all fairly straightforward, with consistency more a rule than suggestion. But every year in October, as the Spirit Halloween stores quickly rise to haunt every town in America, we’re all called upon to think of a good costume. One that is somehow funny, interesting, creative, potentially one-of-a-kind, but also obvious enough for each passing person to point a finger, let out a breathy chuckle and say, "Oh! You're … that!"

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been cursed with a deep appreciation for the craft and care of a great Halloween costume but have never quite lived up to the potential. As a kid, I cycled through all the obvious picks — Yoda, Pikachu, Sarge from the now-lost-to-time 1998 classic film “Small Soldiers.” They came ready, smelled of new rubber (conveniently in the mask area, where your nose is), checked the box of “costume” and didn’t offer up any more than that.

In the years that followed, the anticipation that came with Oct. 1 would usually turn to dread by Oct. 31, knowing I had let the month languish without any real headway on a presentable costume.

For several years in college, I fell back on a truly awful pizza costume, shoulders stuffed with newspapers to make the pixelated image of a slice of pepperoni pizza that stretched out across my body look anything other than terrible. In my mind, the only way to counteract this feeling was to go the opposite way, spending too much money on costumes I would maybe wear twice and then forget about. Just last year, in an effort to choose a costume that would complement a mask, I spent close to $60 on medical gear to get a Dr. Mario costume just right.

And for what? To add to a pile of misbegotten costumes in the basement.

This year, I wanted to free myself of the self-induced pressure and just go blindly into the county’s many thrift stores to find something for less than $25. With just days until Halloweekend, I set off to find something presentable.

Based on good reviews, I started my hunt at Main Street Thrift in Willow Street, desperate for a statement piece that I could build a costume around.

It’s hard not to feel a pang of guilt walking into a thrift store this time of year. The balance of people earnestly looking for new-to-them clothes with teenagers and young adults thrifting through the same racks for a goofy costume is just a little too on-the-nose for me, even in the shops that feature seasonal Halloween racks.

When you’re starting a costume from scratch, it’s important not to just go with the first idea that comes to mind, even when the clock is ticking. For example, after finding a sweater, a pair of slacks and some costume glasses, I was ready to declare myself Ned Flanders from “The Simpsons.”

Fun? Sure, but ultimately lazy and would lead to having to explain the origin constantly, on account of a lack of yellow face paint.

After tossing that idea in the proverbial trash bin, I wandered out of the clothing section and happened upon my “statement piece” in the form of a small box containing a silver two-piece sauna suit. I laughed looking at the two smiling models on the box, who looked like amateur astronauts from a ‘60s fever dream. For $2.50, it was worth a shot.

“Wow, that looks like it’ll make a great Halloween costume!” said the woman at the cash register.

“Yeah, I just have to figure out what it’s going to be,” I replied, to a look of surprise on the face of the woman at the register.

To her, and probably many people, the sauna suit isn’t a launch pad to a great galaxy of possibilities, but merely a road to the obvious end goal.

“You got a space suit, just be an astronaut, you idiot!” I heard her voice in my head, saying words she didn’t say, but ones that I felt regardless.

Why can’t I just be a spaceman and call it a day? Frankly, because anyone could walk into a Spirit Halloween and leave with a boilerplate “astronaut” costume. Even if the costume would only get sillier and more ramshackle, I was determined to make it my own above all else.

Enter the Space Cowboy.

A brisk walk through Community Aid on Rohrerstown Road supplied me with a vest and beyond-cheap fake cowboy hat, for a combined total of $6.50. I know, I know — buying a used hat is one of the thrifting game’s biggest gambles, so I unloaded a half a bottle of disinfectant inside upon my return home.

The Space Cowboy started to take shape, and so did my visions for Halloweekend. I’d be going not for the look of Clint Eastwood or Tommy Lee Jones in the 2000 film of the same name, but for the ethereal Space Cowboy referenced in songs by the Steve Miller Band, ‘Nsync and Kacey Musgraves.

Strangely, the hardest task ended up finding a usable belt. After zipping through several more shops, I found myself at the Willow Street Goodwill, looking for a sufficiently cowboy-esque belt. While I didn’t find one with what I would consider a large enough belt buckle, the design work on one belt called out to me for only $2.

Combined with a pair of Kohls boots from a blissfully short era of time in college where I tried to wear boots instead of sneakers, I had … something.

While Steve Miller could technically call me a Space Cowboy, he certainly wouldn’t mistake this costume as one worn by a Gangster of Love. But for $11 and a few hours of putzing around thrift stores, I had found a costume that was, for better and probably worse, all my own. How well it does out in the wild is secondary to the joy it brought me in finding the pieces and tapping into my leaky well of creativity.

To all the last-minute creators, the budget bruisers and the frantically half-costumed, I see you and I salute you. Let the only scary thing about the last week of October be how much money you saved in the pursuit of a ridiculous Halloween costume.