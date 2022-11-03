Steven Courtney has lost count of how many times he has performed his music for children in the past 30 years.

He has brought smiles to young children and their families with his lively, lighthearted music that has even been featured on “Sesame Street.”

Courtney is now starting to notice that he is now performing for the children of the children who loved his music back in the 1990s and 2000s.

Junction Center Productions will present Steven Courtney & The Suitcase Musicians at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Landis Hall at The Junction Center in Manheim.

It’s a very special “Kids’ Cookie Break” event that celebrates the well-known children’s entertainer as he marks 30 years of award-winning kids and family music. The special guest will be Creative Pursuits Children’s Choir.

At 61, Courtney says that it never gets old to perform for young people. They are his biggest fans and he loves connecting with them with songs like “Happy Go Lucky Shoes,” “Steven the Pirate” and “Great Day To Be Alive.”

“I plan to keep performing as long as I’m physically and mentally capable,” Courtney says. “I am truly so lucky to have found a way to sustain a livelihood as a full-time indie musician, producer, recording artist and content creator.”

Courtney has been called a shining light in children and family music. His music is fun, upbeat and humorous, with a wink to remembering what it was like to be a kid. He is a natural-born storyteller, who draws kids in with his clever and catchy tunes.

“I do reflect on my own childhood,” says Courtney, who has two grown children, daughter Brooke and son Taylor, with his wife, Joyce. They have seven grandchildren, with their eighth due next spring.

Courtney has received numerous awards for his kids music, including the 2019 Parent and Teachers Gold Award, 2018 Academics Choice Award, 2016 Parents Choice Gold Award, 2014 Parents Choice Silver Award, 2012 Parents Choice Recommended Award and 2003 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for an original TV series.

He is also a seven-time winner of the Children’s Music Web Award, a five-time Pennsylvania Public Libraries Summer Reading Spokesperson and has an Arpeggio Award for “Outstanding Work with Children” through the arts. His songs have been on “Sesame Street,” including his original tunes “9 Baby Dragons,” “H is for Healthy,” “12 Amazing Vehicles,” “14 Bunnies” and “S is for School.”

Despite his obvious popularity with his young fans, he thinks his acclaim as a children’s performer has to do with not talking down to them or patronizing them

“The thing I hear most often is that the songs and music sound like real, everyday songs and not kids’ songs,” Courtney says.

Finding his niche

That’s not surprising. Courtney was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and was raised on country, folk and gospel music. He began his musical career performing covers of ’60s and ’70s folk rock tunes for grown-ups, not kids. His success was modest. When he began performing for children and families in the early ’90s, he had found his niche.

As it turned out, being a children’s performer was the key to his success. In 1998, Steven expanded his popular one-man show and began to perform more concerts with his band. Steven Courtney & the Suitcase Musicians continue to appeal to new audiences everyday.

Courtney explains that he identifies with kids and enjoys connecting with them musically. He also sees it as his mission to be an advocate for literacy, positive social behavior and family wellness. Through his music and storytelling, he encourages children and families to work toward loving and caring for each other.

In the past 30 years, Courtney estimates that he has performed more than 200 concerts a year at schools, churches, fairs, picnics, summer festivals and other events. No wonder he has lost count. He was also kept busy producing his award-winning children’s and family albums, along with his TV series, “The Steven Courtney Channel.”

As talented as he is as a musician, Courtney has an unexpected secret.

“I am totally self-taught and I still can’t read music,” Courtney says.

It’s clear his music comes from the heart, and the kids can feel it. Courtney looks forward to capturing the imaginations of the children and families at the Steven Courtney & The Suitcase Musicians anniversary event. Those attending are asked to bring a gently used children’s book to donate to the Manheim Community Library.