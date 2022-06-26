I had it down to a rhythm, my little song-and-dance routine: anxiety wave, nasal swab, 10-minute timer, one line appears. In the clear.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, I tried the dance again. The first few steps were the same, as always. But patience is not a virtue I possess, and I sneaked a peek before that 10-minute timer rang.

It didn’t need 10 minutes to deliver its message clearly, though: two lines. I was positive for COVID-19.

There wasn’t anything special about my experience. According to the CDC, 137,463 other people had new cases the same day as me. I’m lucky my case was mild, no doubt thanks to being fully vaccinated. And for better or worse, the chronic illness I live with — fibromyalgia — primed me for much of COVID-19’s symptoms, from fatigue to brain fog to muscle aches.

As I write this, I still have a few days before I can reenter society fully. I’m still masking around my fiance, who managed to stay negative throughout the course of my infection. I picture his immune system as a million little MMA fighters — real ones, too, not Logan Pauls.

What I’ve missed most through my illness, though, is time spent side-by-side with my fiance. I’m lucky to have a life and routine I so desperately want to get back to.

In that routine, there are hundreds of ways entertainment weaves through our days as a shared experience — and recreating them to the best of our ability has been keeping my spirits up during my bout with COVID-19.

Most often, the thing that gets me through a difficult day is knowing I’ll end it watching TV with my fiance. Sure, we have the “What’s for dinner?” talk, but for me, the bigger question is, “What are we watching?”

First comes the main viewing, which is usually a more intense show or a drama (“Barry,” “Stranger Things”). Then, we always keep a short, light show in the mix as a palate cleanser before bed (“Abbott Elementary”). If I’m still awake after that, we’ll finish with a highly specific nerdy YouTube video. Somewhere in between all this, I may be forced to listen to whatever song my fiance has stuck in his head — and therefore, get it stuck in mine.

Some nights, to mixed reviews, I’ll indulge him in “TikTok Time,” during which I present a curated collection of my favorite viral videos from the app.

When one of you is infectious, of course, the plan has to change.

We don’t have cable, so we stream everything. We have televisions in the living room and bedroom each equipped with Chromecast devices, which allow us to stream from our phones to the TV. During my isolation, we both cue up an agreed-upon show, pause it, and then call each other on speakerphone. We compare times that we paused at to make sure we are relatively synced, and then with my fiance’s countdown, we hit play at the same time.

We don’t stay on the phone throughout the episode, but we do text.

“I would love bike riding in the Upside Down,” my fiance wrote in one message.

When we switched to “Abbott,” one line got me so good I had to put it in writing: “It’s raining harder than an Usher video!”

These exchanges are slower than sitting next to someone’s gasp, of course, but they make me feel less alone when I desperately need company.

“TikTok Time” has lived on in its own way, too — now I just share the videos by text message.

One night, before we hit play on our main viewing, my fiance asked over the phone if the TV was on in the bedroom. I said yes.

Without further warning, a YouTube video for “Yeh Yeh” by Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames started playing — his song du jour.

“See?” he said. “It’s just like you’re down here with me.”

And for a second, I felt like I was.

Jenelle Janci is LNP’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.