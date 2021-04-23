In accordance with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Station One Center for the Arts is presenting a baker's dozen of Lancaster city's best artists to raise some money for the cause.

The "Jam for S.A.A.M." event, which will stream at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, is in conjunction with YWCA Lancaster and will benefit the YWCA's Sexual Assault Prevention & Counseling Center. Performances have been pre-recorded and run anywhere from five to 20 minutes each.

Artists featured include Big Boy Brass, Corey OO, Jess AF, Thunda Khat, Worldwide Wednesday, Vito, Stillflow, Plynth, Laddie Moran, Dominique Jordan, Yo Bull Pnut, Blanc and Snyder and Tymira Pearson.

Virtual tickets are $5, which will enable access to the stream when it begins. The event is just one of several for YWCA Lancaster to mark Sexual Abuse Awareness Month, as the organization is also hosting a clothing drive, art projects and a "Personal Safety Storytime" series for children.

SOCA founder Jesse Clark says that the cause is close to his heart due to the YWCA counseling that he and a former partner received after said-partner was sexually abused several years ago.

For more information on the "Jam for S.A.A.M." event and the YWCA's other initiatives, visit ywcalancaster.org. To reach the YWCA's Sexual ASsault Prevention Counseling Center, contact 717-869-5009 or wehearyou@ywcalancaster.org.