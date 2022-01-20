Tom has met the woman of his dreams. Librarian Helen is smart and funny. She would be just perfect for him, except for one thing he can’t quite overlook: Helen is plus size.

Tom must decide if he will keep dating the almost-perfect Helen and find happiness. Or will he cave to the pressures of society in dating a woman perceived as a “fat pig” by his friends?

The premise of the play “Fat Pig” by Neil LaBute was ahead of its time when it premiered off-Broadway in 2005. The play won the Outer Critics’ Circle Award as well as a nomination for an Olivier, the highest honor in British theater, after it made its London premiere in 2008.

Now “Fat Pig” comes to Susquehanna Stage on Jan. 22 for a one-night staged reading that puts a contemporary twist on the issues of body image.

LaBute was already a celebrated American playwright when he was praised in New York Magazine as “arguably the most legitimately provocative and polarizing playwright at work today.”

“With insightful moments and morally gray areas, ‘Fat Pig’ is wonderfully thought-provoking today, more than ever,” director Kevin Ditzler says. “Much of its success comes from the casting.”

IF YOU GO What: Staged reading of “Fat Pig” by Neil LaBute. When: 8 p.m. Jan. 22. Where: Susquehanna Stage, 133 W. Market St., Marietta. Starring: Abby Hoy, Preston Schreffler, Jordyn Johnson and Asher Johnson. Cost: Free. Donations accepted. More info: susquehannastage.com.

In Susquehanna Stage’s reading of “Fat Pig,” Helen is portrayed by Abby Hoy, with Preston Schreffler as Tom. Hoy and Schreffler just happen to be real-life newlyweds, having married in 2018 at a gala celebration at Ephrata Performing Arts Center. (Castmates Jordyn and Asher Johnson, who play Tom’s coworkers Jeannie and Carter, are also married.)

Schreffler is able to slip seamlessly into the role of the smitten Tom with one big difference.

“I was never swayed from being attracted to Abby. In fact, I prefer plus-size women,” Schreffler says. “Abby is interesting, smart, funny and even a bit goofy. We are perfect together.”

Hoy, likewise, is very much like Helen — lively and self-confident. In Hoy’s case, she has a premium on self-confidence. She is bold and self-assured, with her own blog at pennydarlingtheblog.com. She has also written a book, published by Simon & Schuster’s Simon Element imprint, titled “Yes, You Can Wear That,” filled with fun fashion ideas and tips.

The staged reading will conclude with a Q&A session led by Hoy, who will be selling copies of her book.

As a plus-size, body-positive content creator, the 29-year-old Hoy tells her readers that they can embrace their inner couture style and wear anything that makes them happy, whether it’s a bikini or a full-frills ballerina skirt. Hoy helps readers feel confident and dress in their own unique style, regardless of whether they have jiggly thighs or a few tummy rolls.

“As an influencer, I work with companies like T.J. Maxx, Dove, Sephora and Poshmark,” says Hoy, who has 100,000 followers each on Instagram and TikTok. “My message is that I’m fat, but that’s not everything I am.”

In fact, Hoy might be even a bit more confident than her counterpart, Helen. While Helen considers dieting or having surgery to lose weight for her beau, Hoy is unapologetically who she is and does not intend to change for anyone.

“I think in ‘Fat Pig’ what I want is for the audience to feel sorry for Tom, because he risks losing the perfect woman for him,” Hoy says. “Helen will be just fine. She’ll meet someone who will care for her just the way she is.”

Schreffler agrees. The actor, whose past roles include Henry Higgins in Ephrata Performing Arts Center’s production of “My Fair Lady” and Father in EPAC’s “Ragtime,” feels pity for his character Tom. He will miss out on the best thing that could have ever happened to him if he listens to his friends and co-workers Jeannie and Carter, who chip away at his attraction for the lovely Helen.

“As it turns out, Tom is shallow. That’s why he hides his relationship with Helen. He lets other people sabotage his feelings for her,” Schreffler says. “Makes me want to take him aside and say, ‘What are you doing?’ ”

Does Tom blow it or does he find true love with Helen?

“You’ll have to see for yourself,” Ditzler says. “That’s the whole idea of ‘Fat Pig’: to challenge our prejudices and feelings about body image. It has even affected me as director to look at these issues in a new way. LaBute does that with his plays.”

The staged reading of “Fat Pig” is part of Susquehanna Stage’s Undercurrent Series, which addresses adult themes and thought-provoking subject matter. Because it’s a staged reading, there will be minimal sets and costumes, with actors reading their lines from a script.

“It doesn’t take long before the audience doesn’t even see the scripts in hand,” Ditzler says. “What they end up seeing is a beautiful woman with curves and a man who might be making the mistake of a lifetime.”