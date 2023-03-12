My husband and I recently got rid of a bunch of equipment from our days of playing in a rock ’n’ roll band: amps, monitor, midi, and sound board. That got me reminiscing about those years of playing out.

Let me start with a brief history of our music. My husband is a songwriter, as I’ve mentioned in a previous Unscripted article. When we were first dating, he made me a cassette recording of some of his songs which showed great range and talent. Plus one was written to and about me. How could I not fall in love?

A multi-instrumentalist, Steve played keyboards in rock bands since high school, and as a fellow musician said of him, he’s “got that thang.” And in all modesty, I will tell you that I have a great voice and singing harmonies has always come easily to me.

When I met Steve while we were in our twenties, he was playing out solo. As I learned his songs I’d chime in. Usually the harmonies I created stuck, but sometimes he’d write me a part.

We played as a duo called Siskiyou Shorty and played a few songwriter showcases at Bube’s Brewery in the early ’90s, where we met a bass player and formed a band. When we quit that band, we started playing with Steve’s nephews as the Mudcats, and something magical happened. Steve’s nephew Michael Bevel was a great lead guitar player and took up the bass, while Tony Bevel played drums. Later, his nephew Darrell Bevel joined the band as a lead guitarist and when Michael quit, I took over on bass.

On his recordings, there are at least five different roles for Steve: rhythm and lead guitar, keyboards and/or bass and a couple vocal tracks. That’s problematic when playing live, so Steve would delegate his parts to the band members, including having me — who was a slacker during my childhood piano lessons — play keys on a few songs.

We rented a big space in a converted chicken house off Old Hershey Road for practicing, and were content to play there to friends who had front row seats on a grungy couch.

We added some cover songs to the mix of Steve’s original tunes, which ran the gamut from the Beatles to the Vibrators.

When we played out, it was mostly in small bars in the northwestern part of Lancaster County. We also landed a rock ’n’ roll spot on the second stage at the first Columbia Folk Festival in 1996, where a festival organizer ran over from the main stage shouting at the sound man to turn it down.

At the former Blue Terrapin in Elizabethtown, we were given a recurring Wednesday night slot, but quit after the second week. Having day gigs made that 1 a.m. midweek teardown impossibly hard to manage. Plus, the owner paid us peanuts.

It’s embarrassing to admit, but we could have played at the Lancaster Dispensing Company, but mixed up the date and were at the beach when the manager called to ask where we were. “You’ll never play here again!” she said. I guess we were a bit disorganized.

We played an awful lot in the small town of Bainbridge: The 441 Inn, the Conoy Tavern and the Bainbridge Inn. The crowds were full of hard-drinking, heavy-smoking and sometimes downright-scary characters, but we were like a revival tent. The bar was always packed and it was the place to be that night. The crowd came to know our music and anticipate the

uptempo numbers, rushing out to the dance floor as a song began.

It got a little wild. Once I had to use my foot to redirect a drunk who was about to fall into my mic stand. Another time a woman in the crowd shouted for Steve to take off his shirt. Hah! During breaks, we’d mingle with the crowd for a bit, then get back up for another set.

It was hard — not playing the music, that was fun — it was the smoke, the drunks and setting up and tearing down the equipment.

Equipment is so much smaller now! We had a pair of speakers that were nearly the size of a washer and dryer set. On a gig night, we’d arrive early to set up everything, run the wires, do a sound check, then hang around and wait for the start time.

Then we’d play 36 songs in three sets, as the bar filled up with people and smoke. I’d be sweating and inhaling deeply and shout-singing over the din of everyone’s shouted conversations. The crowd would applaud after the songs, but there were times when you wondered if anyone really cared what you were singing or how well you were playing. And when a drunk with slurred speech is inches from your face telling you how great you are, it really doesn’t mean much.

In other words, it got old.

We disbanded shortly before the smoking ban went into effect in 2008. I imagine we’d have played to a different crowd if we were able to tough it out.

I had an intimation of what that would be like while playing as a duo during a CD release party for the Pennsylvania Greens in Reading. There was a guy in the crowd who was singing along. I had a frisson jolt when I realized that he knew all of the words to our original song.

Our music is still alive as Steve keeps writing and I keep chiming in. I wonder what form it will take when it next goes out into the world.

Diana Abreu is a page designer at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.