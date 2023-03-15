Lancaster County knows how to properly celebrate a holiday.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this Friday with several different concerts, parties, historical talks, food and drink specials, as well as through non-traditional means like a wrestling event and a 5K race.

Those who celebrate Lent in the Diocese of Harrisburg are still able to eat their bangers and mash this Friday in celebration of Saint Patrick, the diocese recently declared. Saint Patrick is the diocese's principal patron. The diocese suggests Catholics who celebrate Lent abstain from eating meat on a different day.

Here are several St. Patrick's Day events to check out in Lancaster County.

Concerts, music performances

- March 17: Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster, will host two days of performances, as well as drink and food specials. Friday performances, which kick off at noon, include guitarist Dave Pedrick, Irish band Down by the Glenside, U2 tribute band Even Better Than The Real Thing, Celtic band Hold Fast, Irish band the Ogham Stones, Ireland-native band The Monks and tunes from DJ Major Vibes. Performances have a $5 cover starting at 9 p.m. More info.

- March 17: McCleary's Irish Pub, at 130 W. Front St. in Marietta, will host a two-day celebration starting at noon with musical performances from Celtic/folk band Abigail's Garden, Irish band The Sporting Hill Ramblers and Irish/Scottish band Fire in the Glen. There will also be a dance performance from the Ni Riain School of Irish Dance, based in York. More info.

- March 17: Salt Hill, a Lancaster folk-rock Irish band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Lititz Shirt Factory, at 5 Juniper Lane in Lititz. The venue will serve dinner and drinks starting at 6 p.m. Admission costs $10. More info.

- March 17: The Highland Restaurant & Bar, at 2347 Oregon Pike in Lancaster, will host performer Celtic Cameron as he sings Irish and Scottish folk songs. The performance will run from 6-10 p.m. More info.

- March 17: Queen Street Bistro, at 201 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, will host a party starting at 7 p.m. with tunes from DJ Edge and Madison Reese, known for her role on Bravo's reality show "Southern Hospitality." Queen Street Bistro will also have food and drink specials all day. More info.

- March 17: Garth, at 22 S. 2nd St. in Columbia, will host a performance from musical duo Deux Voix starting at 7 p.m. The event will also feature light refreshments. Admission costs $35. More info.

- March 17: Rock band Kix will return to Mickey's Black Box, at 101 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Lititz, for a St. Patrick's Day celebration starting at 8 p.m. Rock band All or Nothing (AON) will open the show. General admission costs $34.95, balcony tickets range from $59.95-$69.95. Visitors must be ages 16 years old or older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. More info.

- March 18: Tellus360's Saturday performances, which start at 12:30 p.m., include rock band Ian Carroll and the Patrick Players, Irish band Whiskey Before Breakfast, rock band Sunny Ikesburg, The Monks, musical group Good Morning After, as well as tunes from DJ Edge and DJ Shewulf. Performances have a $5 cover starting at 9 p.m. More info.

- March 18: Irish pop-folk band Screaming Orphans will perform at Mickey's Black Box, at 101 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Lititz, starting at 7 p.m. General admission costs $25 and reserved seating costs $30. More info.

- March 19: The Ogham Stones will perform at Phantom Power, at 121 W. Frederick St. in Millersville, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 years old or older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- March 30: Fire in the Glen will perform at the Lititz Public Library, at 651 Kissel Hill Road in Lititz, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but those interested are required to register online. More info.

Food & drinks

- March 17: Starting at 6 a.m., many Lancaster Central Market standholders will serve Irish dishes, as well as ingredients to make your own Irish treats at home. Some stands with St. Patrick's Day specials include Breakaway Farms, Lancaster Distilleries, Ric's Bread, The Goodie Shoppe and many more. View a full list of participating stands here.

- March 17: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, at 28 E. King St. in Lancaster, will host a celebration with drink specials, food specials and music. Celebrations kick off at 7 a.m. More info.

- March 17: Meadia Heights Golf Club, at 402 Golf Road in Lancaster, will host a party with food and drink specials, including green Miller Lite, corned beef and cabbage, butter cookies and more. The party runs from 4-10 p.m. More info.

- March 18: Grandview Vineyard, at 1489 Grandview Road in Mount Joy, will host a St. Patrick's Day celebration from 5-9 p.m., featuring food and drink specials, Irish music and dancing, as well as food trucks. Visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

Other entertainment events

- March 17: The Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave. in Lancaster, will host a night of wrestling from 6-9 p.m. Wrestlers in attendance include Ricardo Rodriguez, the Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin, Impact Star Delirious, Lady Frost and more. General admission tickets cost $15. More info.

- March 17: The Trust Performing Arts Center, at 37 N. Market St. in Lancaster, will host a Row House Forum featuring historian Graham Dennis as he talks about the holiday's namesake. The start time is 7 p.m. The venue will serve snacks and drinks. Admission costs $12.50. More info.

- March 18: Keystone Artisan Werks, at 199 Bridge St. in Columbia, will host an event starting at 12 p.m. featuring beer tasting from Pour Man's Brewing Company, Irish music and foods. More info.

- March 25: US Road Running will host a St. Patrick's Day themed 5K and 10K race starting at 8:30 a.m. The race will take place on the Lancaster Junction Trail, at 99 Champ Blvd. in Manheim. Registration costs $27 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Each runner who completes the race will receive a medal. Registrations end March 25 before the race; no new registrations will be accepted on-site. More info.

Where to see free Irish dancing The Paloma School of Irish Dance will visit several Lancaster County bars and pubs this weekend in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. Here's when, and where, you can find Irish dancing performances. Editor's note: Paloma may add more stops to their pub dance crawl. Stay up to date with their schedule via their Facebook page, at facebook.com/palomairishdance. March 17: - 7:30 a.m.: Lyndon Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, Lancaster - 8 a.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille, 254 E. Frederick St., Lancaster - 8:30 a.m.: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster - 9 a.m.: Yorgo's Restaurant and Lounge, 66 N. Queen St., Lancaster - 10:30 a.m.: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, 28-30 E. King St., Lancaster - 11:30 a.m.: Tellus360 - 12 p.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Lancaster - 12 p.m.: Yorgo's Restaurant and Lounge - 12 p.m.: Tellus360 - 12:30 p.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille (Frederick St.) - 1 p.m.: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House - 1 p.m.: The Taproom, 25 W. King St., Lancaster - 1:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company, 209 Hazel St., Lancaster - 3 p.m.: Shot & Bottle, 2 N. Queen St., Lancaster - 5 p.m.: The Taproom - 5 p.m.: Tellus360 - 5:30 p.m.: Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 W. Grant St., Lancaster - 5:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company - 5:30 p.m.: Annie Bailey's Irish Public House - 6 p.m.: Columbia Kettle Works, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster - 6 p.m.: Columbia Kettle Works, 40 N. 3rd St., Columbia - 6:45 p.m.: The Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster - 7:30 p.m.: Tellus360 - 8 p.m.: Stubby's Bar and Grille (Olde Hickory Road) March 18 - 1 p.m.: The Taproom - 1:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company - 2 p.m.: Meduseld Meadery, 252 Harrisburg Ave. Lancaster - 2:30 p.m.: Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster March 19 - 1 p.m.: The Taproom - 1:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company Future dates - March 25 at 12 p.m.: Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville - April 1 at 12 p.m.: Tanger Outlets, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive, Lancaster