St. Patrick's Day draws near, bringing with it a plethora of Irish tunes, dances, crafts, parties and foods.

Whether you're looking to celebrate for a few hours, or for an entire day, businesses and venues in Lancaster County have several Irish-themed events to celebrate the occasion.

Here are 25 St. Patrick's Day events to attend in Lancaster County.

Saturday, March 12

— The Columbia Market House, at 15 S. 3rd St. in Columbia, will host a St. Patrick's Day pop-up market starting at 7 a.m. There will be an Irish dance team from B'Dazzled Dance Studio starting at noon, as well as pop-up vendors including Old Republic Distillery, Vinnabop, All Things Crystals and more. More info.

— The Shops @ Rockvale, at 35 S. Willowdale Drive in Lancaster, will host a St. Pooch's Day carnival celebrating adoptable dogs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature photo booth areas, vendors, live music, bounce houses, games and, of course, puppies and dogs to adopt. More info.

— Ken's Gardens, at 3552 W. Newport Road in Ronks, will host a St. Patrick's Day gnome workshop, where visitors can turn a lemon cypress into a planter. The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there are only 15 spots available. Tickets are $30. More info.

— Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard, at 790 Little Britain Road in Quarryville, will host a St. Patrick's Day party hosted by DJ The 45 Guy from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10. More info.

— The American Legion Cloister Post 429, at 300 Cocalico St. in Ephrata, will host a St. Patrick's Day Irish Fest starting at 6:30 p.m. Irish band Down by the Glenside will perform. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. A buffet is included in the cost of the ticket. There will also be Irish dancers. More info.

Sunday, March 13

— Irish trio Fire in the Glen will perform at the Eicher Arts Center, at 409 Cocalico St. in Ephrata, from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

— Classic vocalists The Irish Tenors will perform at American Music Theatre, at 2425 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will join the vocal group during this performance. Tickets are $49 to $69. More info.

Thursday, March 17

— Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, at 28 E. King St. in Lancaster, will host a St. Patrick's Day celebration featuring Irish music and dancers, which had not been announced as of Tuesday afternoon. Celebrations start at 7 a.m. There will be food and drink specials. More info.

— Funck's Restaurant, at 365 W. Main St. in Leola, will offer Irish food and drink specials from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Musician Mark Boyd will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. More info.

— McCleary's Pub, at 130 W. Front St. in Marietta, will host three bands for St. Patrick's Day. The Sporting Hill Ramblers will play from 12 to 3 p.m., Abigail's Garden will play from 4 to 7 p.m. and Dillweed will play from 8 to 11 p.m. More info.

— Tellus360, at 24 E. King St. in Lancaster, will host three Irish bands for St. Patrick's Day. Fire in the Glen will perform at 4 p.m., On The Lash will perform at 6 p.m. and The Ogham Stones will perform at 8 p.m. More info.

— Artifice Ales & Mead, at 55 N. Main St. in Manheim, will feature a special Irish stout, as well as corned beef egg rolls and bangers and mash for the weekend. Specials start at 4:30 p.m. More info.

— Funk Brewery, at 28 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, will host a yoga night in celebration of St. Patrick's Day from 6 to 7 p.m. The yoga will be set to Irish-themed music, and costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $10. More info.

— The Ephrata VFW, at 141 S. State St. in Ephrata, will host a St. Patrick's Day party with DJ Serrano from 6 to 9 p.m.. The event is open to the public, though visitors must be 21 years old or older. More info.

— Nissley Vineyards, at 140 Vintage Drive in Bainbridge, will host a "paint and enjoy" night for St. Patrick's Day. An artist will lead a class where people can paint either a lucky gnome or an Easter gnome. Tickets are $38 per person and include a complementary wine tasting. More info.

— Irish band the Lucky McCourtney Brothers will perform at Stoner Grille, at 605 Granite Run Drive in Lancaster, at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

Friday, March 18

— Lancaster Science Factory, at 454 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster, will host St. Patrick's Day art activities, included in the cost of admission ($10.95). Visitors can create their own shamrock or a pot of gold. More info.

— Kitchen Kettle Village, at 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse, will host a St. Patrick's Day dinner at 6 p.m. in honor of its late founder Pat Burnley. The Kling House Restaurant will serve corned beef, soda bread, colcannon, Guinness and honey-glazed smoked pork loin and more. Tickets are $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for children ages 3 to 10, and free for toddlers 2 years old and younger. More info.

— Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will host Celtic rock band The Ogham Stones at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be able to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. More info.

Saturday, March 19

— US Road Running will host a St. Patrick's Day 5K/10K race open to runners and walkers alike. The race will be held at the Lancaster Junction Trail, at 99 Champ Blvd. in Manheim at 8:30 a.m. Registration costs $25 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K, and registration ends at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the race. More info.

— Tellus360 continues its St. Patrick's Day celebration with six more bands: Celtic Wood and Wires, Down by the Glenside, Part Time Managers, Dave Pedrick, Hold Fast and Even Better Than The Real Thing (a U2 tribute band). Celebrations start at noon and continue through 1 a.m. More info.

— McCleary's Pub also continues its St. Patrick's Day celebration with three Irish bands, including Fire in the Glen, Irish Town Road and Down by the Glenside, as well as Irish dancers, the Hooly Girls Irish Dancers. Celebrations start at noon and continue through 11 p.m. More info.

— The Manheim VFW, at 149 S. Charlotte St. in Manheim, will host a St. Patrick's Day party with rock band Steel Radiance at 7 p.m. More info.

Sunday, March 20

— Mad Chef Craft Brewing, at 2023 Miller Road in East Petersburg, will host musical group Whiskey Before Breakfast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The band will perform Irish songs and covers from Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly. There will also be an Irish-themed brunch and food specials. More info.

Wednesday, March 23

— Tellus360 will host a St. Patrick's Day-themed dinner and whiskey pairing from 7 to 10 p.m. Options for food include country chicken and pork terrine, Cornish game hen, Asian pear salad and more. Tickets range from $50 to $100 per person. More info.