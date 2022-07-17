A good beer can pair well with almost anything.

In Spring House Brewing Co.’s case, beer also pairs well with art.

The Lancaster-based craft brewery is now in the middle of its third year collaborating with local, regional and national artists for their annual Limited Artist Collaboration Series.

The series pairs artists’ work with Spring House’s more experimental small-batch beers. Each month a new small-batch beer is released featuring an artist’s work on the can. And, according to Scott Richardson, director of business development with Spring House Brewing Co., it’s a natural fit.

“We love working with artists and supporting artists and thinking about beer certainly as this scientifically controlled standard, but there is a significant creative process that goes into it as well,” Richardson says. “We put more of our creative liquid in these creative cans.”

Richardson says the series gives the Spring House staff, including head brewer Eddie Lopez Jr., who went to art school, a chance to experiment and get creative.

This year’s series features some highly creative brews, including a sour ale made with blackberry, cinnamon and milk sugar; a sour India pale ale with blood orange and ginger; an oatmeal stout with cocoa nibs and peanut butter and marshmallow creme; and others. And the eye-catching label art featured on the cans matches the mouthwatering flavors.

And even just the experience of drinking beer, Richardson says, is surprisingly similar to the experience of looking at, and enjoying art.

“The engagement with art and the engagement with beer, I’d argue is very similar. When people approach a beer,” Richardson says, “it’s typically from a way they feel about it, the way their senses are enlivened and engaged with the beer.”

Community engagement

Richardson says the ‘artist series’ is just another way for the brewery to collaborate, support and engage with the community. He’s proud of the work Spring House has done with other entities, like teaming up with Thistle Finch Distillery for the “Citywide” special of a shot and a beer, available at bars throughout Lancaster city.

“We are a community-oriented brewery,” Richardson says, “and there’s nothing better than standing by people that are makers and creators in your community and celebrating them.”

Richardson says the brewery typically puts out a call for submissions, and then gathers a group of friends and family to go over the submissions in a blind review process. This year’s series had about 500 artists submitting up to five entries each.

“We all get around and look at all the art one night and have a bunch of beers and argue about it,” Richardson says.

The group chooses 12 designs that fit their plans for the next year’s beer lineup. The process becomes a collaboration between artists and beer-makers — occasionally, Richardson says, the art will even inspire a slight change in recipes, or in rare cases, an entirely new beer idea. The titles of the art pieces become the names of the beer.

Local artists

Brigette Errickson, a 25-year-old Pennsylvania College of Art & Design graduate, heard about the contest from a friend and fellow artist. They decided to submit some of their fantasy character drawings, and on a whim, a photograph of one of their hand-sculpted polymer clay fish-with-legs creations, which they sell at the Elizabethtown-based WhirliGig Unique Boutiques.

Their artwork called “Legs for Days” became the visual representation and name of the March release — a double dry-hopped IPA made with Galaxy hops.

“I don’t think there’s anything of mine that’s been distributed as widely as these cans of beer,” Errickson says. “The beer gets to anybody that goes to a store and sees Spring House beer. It’s got the most opportunity to be widespread.”

And Errickson says they were initially surprised their fish-with-legs image was chosen but feels that the art and the beer pair well together.

“My main thing is, I want people to enjoy the fish,” Errickson says. “The point of the fish is to spread a little bit of fun and laughter. So it’s doing what it’s supposed to with the beer. It’s like, ‘Wow that’s funky,’ and then you have a beer. I think it suits it well.”

Tracy Male, 59, of Columbia, is a professional artist and fan of craft beer. The design she submitted for the 2022 series is even created with alcohol. She used alcohol ink when making her aptly named abstract work “Magic Potion,” which will be featured on the can for Spring House Brewery’s upcoming November release, a West Coast-style double IPA made with agave.

Male says when she saw the call for submissions, “Magic Potion” came to mind.

“I felt like it really lent itself to the idea of beer and how it can make you feel maybe even a little magical after you’ve drank a few,” Male says.

Male says she typically enjoys lighter beers but is looking forward to trying a new style in November when her beer comes out.

Bethany Smith, 60, was stocking her refrigerator for the first time in the new place she’d moved into in Manheim when she received a call from Richardson letting her know her work had been selected. Now, Smith’s refrigerator is stocked with “Pearl Jazz,” a dry-hopped pilsner released in April.

“I’m not a huge beer drinker, but I did enjoy that beer,” Smith says.

Smith photographs chipmunks in elaborate and whimsical scenes. For “Pearl Jazz,” she chose a photograph of a wild chipmunk she named Pearl playing a miniature piano. She had a hunch it would look good on a beer can.

Smith says the attention Spring House brought to her work drove some sales for her Just Because card line, which donates 50% of sales to nonprofit organizations.

“For me, my art is very much a hobby,” Smith says. “It’s a creative outlet I really enjoy, and having my work affirmed by Spring House was very encouraging to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

And that’s one of the main goals of the series, Richardson says.

“We champion and promote them to get other people to pay attention to their work and get them more business,” says Richardson, adding the brewery hired some artists from the first series to work on graphic design. “It’s a win-win situation all around.”

