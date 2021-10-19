While the Chinese New Year proclaimed 2021 the Year of the Ox, you’d be forgiven for thinking that, at least seasonally, it was the Summer of the Khatt in Lancaster city.

Tina Ortiz, better known to the Lancaster arts community as Thunda Khatt, made her presence known at dozens of events over the last several months and is helping to create a burgeoning poetry scene in the city.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, she’ll host the second volume of “Thunda ‘n’ Mimosas,” a poetry and open mic showcase devoted to spoken word. The event is being held at 341 Liberty Street in Lancaster. Tickets are $24 via cashapp, PayPal or Venmo and include mimosas and charcuterie.

The first, which took place in August, quickly sold out.

“It's been a busy time,” Ortiz says over the phone. “I've been asked to do pretty much everything I've done this summer. I've done quite a few free events, but at the end there, I started getting paid pretty nicely.”

What’s interesting about Ortiz’ busy schedule isn’t just the quantity of shows, but the diverse quality of the shows themselves. While some were more poetry-centered than others, fans have seen the Thunda Khatt name pop off in everything from TCP hosted comedy shows to opening for Lancaster city indie rock band Nielsen Family Band at Phantom Power.

“One of the coolest things about my summer is that I've gotten to hold so many different spaces that poets don't normally do,” Ortiz explains. “It's hard to say what poets normally do and don't do because of the lack of them around here, but it's like any other performer - if they're good, then they can hold their own space no matter who they're around or who they're doing the show for.”

This, according to frequent collaborator Dominique Jordan, is partially what makes her so special.

“When I say that she got a standing ovation - people went crazy for her set,” Jordan recalls of the Thunda Khatt set at TCP Laughs. “And she didn't purposefully attempt to be funny, it's just naturally raw and unfiltered that it's like, ‘no, you've got to feel this.’ Sometimes it's going to be funny, sometimes it's going to be sad, sometimes you're going to be angry about it, but that's the best part about it, because she's going to give it to you raw and uncut, and you're going to have to receive it where you are.”

Humble beginnings

Born in Baltimore, Ortiz spent her early life between Maryland and Harrisburg, then Columbia and now in Lancaster city for the last 15 years. She found her spark for writing in high school, creating stories and eventually attempting to create a “found musical” using pre-existing songs tied together with a created storyline. Most of, if not all of Ortiz’s early work stayed confined to the page because she couldn’t find a space to perform that felt welcoming.

This changed in 2017, when a then-coworker suggested that she check out an open mic at Fruition Collective, the arts venue on Walnut Street that is now Space, a vintage store.

“The first time I performed, I did some old pieces that I had already written from the archives,” Ortiz explains. “And then, that was the first time I ever sat down and wrote something with a purpose, like, I'm writing this so I can perform it at this open mic because I have something to say.”

That first purposeful piece was titled “Melanin,” and it is featured in most Thunda Khatt sets to this day.

“Melanin for the win, it’s a mellow win, we mellow winning, and have been from the beginning, in my opinion/They want to be us, copy and paste and try to delete us, they never freed us, but don’t never forget how they need us”

The four-minute piece is a scathing takedown of cultural appropriation, spoken to an anonymous “You” that represents Ortiz’s frustration with a popular culture of perpetual taking without caring, and worse, while still hating those who created the work in the first place.

“She has this line (in “Melanin”) that is obviously satire, but it references 9/11, where she's saying something like, '9/11 was sad, but All Buildings Matter,'” Jordan says. “She says things like that that force you to feel uncomfortable for the greater good, and I think that's a really important part of what she brings to the table. It's not just lyrical wordplay, it's not just to have fun with it, it's actually to get you thinking and put you in an uncomfortable situation so you can start getting comfortable with the inevitable.”

“Melanin,” along with pieces like “There’s Much Work To Be Done” and “Watch Out for the Big Girls,” are delivered with electricity, and no musical accompaniment. She knows where the dramatic pauses are, where to break for applause or the occasional laugh line and all with a poise that denies her relatively few years of experience on a live stage. Beyond being a “spoken word artist,” Ortiz has referred to herself in the past as a “Floacist,” and in some cases, a “Word Bender” after the show “Avatar: the Last Airbender.”

Although poetry and hip-hop have a pretty spacious middle circle in a Venn diagram, it was only recently that Ortiz began putting her rhymes to music.

The first official proof of this came just last week in the song “Good Vibes,” by Lancaster city singer Suge and produced by Adrian La Rosa. Unsurprisingly, Ortiz’ lyrical prowess shines on the track, with a verse that manages to reference Outkast, Floetry and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

“The way that she writes, I'm going to be honest, it goes over my head sometimes,” says Tymira Pearson, otherwise known as Suge. “It's so smart. She's able to say things that a lot of people wouldn't. Her courage and boldness to say things that are hard is beautiful, and it needs to be recognized.”

The road ahead

With other verses waiting in the wings for release, Ortiz isn’t calling herself a rapper just yet. And just like the ease in which she can perform at a poetry slam, rock show or comedy night without having to change herself, it’s likely that the “Word Bender” never will, anyway.

While Lancaster city has no poetry scene to speak of, the “Thunda ‘n’ Mimosas” event exists to help people find their spaces the same way that Fruition Collective did for her years ago.

“There aren't a lot of young poets that are actively showcasing what they bring to the table,” Jordan says. “And that's why ‘Thunda 'n' Mimosas’ is so important, because she created a space where all people could come together, old and new school. I remember at the first one, there were people in the crowd writing poems that were inspired just to get up and share in the moment.”

With appearances and sets most weekends through the end of the year, Ortiz is only just beginning to recognize her stature.

“It's really nice, I just get way too far into my head and I can never enjoy nice things,” Ortiz says. “With every show I get, it's like, ‘OK, when are you going to get out of Lancaster?’ I've just got to give myself some time. I'm enjoying this, but I think I'm ready to take it on the road, so to speak.”

2022 is the Year of the Tiger, after all.