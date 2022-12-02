Somewhere in the haze between the fuzz of an old VHS tape and the hyper-sheen of a TikTok account is where 25-year-old musician Spilly Cave exists.

Born as Billy Cave until the college nickname "Spilly" took hold, Cave has been performing music in and around the central Pennsylvania region since his pre-teen years. In late October, Cave released the eponymous "Spilly Cave" album, which is not technically his debut - that would be 2019's "Winter" - but nevertheless feels like a coronation.

Written, recorded, mixed and mastered by Cave himself, the 17-track "Spilly Cave" is brimming with tasty grooves and shimmering riffs.

IF YOU GO What: Major Vibes Presents: Spilly Cave with ARORY and Animal Wolf When: Friday, Dec. 2 Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster Price: $15 More info: tellus360.com

"For myself, I create weird deadlines that have no actual, physical reference," Cave, a Harrisburg native, says over the phone. "I just tell myself, 'it has to be done at this point.' I'll think it's done and then have 20 other ideas."

Cave credits his ever-burgeoning TikTok account, which has garnered over a million views in the past three years, with his success thus far. After starting the account in 2019 with the regular fare, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 allowed him the time to create up to three videos a day, flexing several creative muscles at once.

"What's been interesting to me is kind of having my first success be through an internet lens," Cave says. "But then, what I'm really excited for people to see, is like 'Oh my god, go see this guy, he has tons of experience and the band is super tight.'"

At the beginning of 2022, Cave says that he upped the production value on his videos and began using it more formally as a springboard for ideas for the "Spilly Cave" album. Videos often begin with a non-sequitur ("Dude, Ayn Rand could never!" begins one from September), before launching into a condensed, algorithm-approved section of a song with Cave performing flurried guitar and bass lines against a blue sky background.

These videos attracted the attention of "The World's Busiest Music Critic" Anthony Fantano, who said that Caves' "vibes are immaculate." Cave says that the shoutout garnered him an extra 4,000 followers alone.

"Spilly Cave" the album is far more than just vibes, though - beneath the lo-fi aesthetic that recalls "Adult Swim" bumper music is a real knack for composition, which Cave credits to his time at New York City's The New School and a lifelong appreciation for video game soundtracks.

"I'm literally obsessed with video games and video game music, that's why I named the first song on the album 'Blood Gulch' (a level from the 2001 game 'Halo: Combat Evolved')," Cave says. "All the 'Final Fantasy' music, all the Nintendo stuff, Inon Zur, who did the 'Fallout' soundtrack and this game 'Lord of the Rings: War in the North,' which was super influential to me. For me, video game music was a big part of me wanting to be a composer."

This past summer's Tellus3City Festival marked the official debut of the full band version of Spilly Cave, rounded out by drummer Logan Bedard, bassist Michael Kleine (also known as "Animal Wolf") and guitarist - and Cave's younger brother - Phillip Cave. After their Tellus360 gig, the band will fly to the West Coast for two shows in Los Angeles, which Cave is hoping will lead to a full-blown east coast tour in 2023.

After getting this far independently, Cave has slowly begun taking label meetings, all the while repping where he came from, to the internet and beyond.

"I love Central Pennsylvania, I love this area," Cave says. "So, it's interesting in these meetings, because everyone assumes you're from New York or LA if you have any modicum of success. So I've had these meetings with labels and other people where they're like, 'So, you're in New York right? Philadelphia?' No dude, Central PA. 'Basically Philly, right?' Actually, not really."