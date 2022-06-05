Rosemary is my book club friend. She and I read Charles Lamb’s essays recently and had a grand time.

Her past I know only in patches. After graduation (Smith College) she came home to teach in a boarding school for young ladies. The surname is a respectable one in south-central Virginia. She also pitched in on riding instruction. A few minor papers on pedagogical matters appear under her name.

What brings us to each other is Lamb, that beautiful, damaged prose master. He is passed over now because he shaped a voice that all writers have since learned to use — chatty and intimate without condescension. That genial voice would have been impossible for Addison or any other essayist in the previous century.

But Lamb’s matter often is weird. Like Poe, he lies the better to tell the truth. He will introduce you to his two children in endearing detail and trace their mother’s fine qualities in each of them. Then in a sentence he will melt them into unborn ghosts and reveal himself for a childless bachelor whose young love long ago married another.

If you want to teach writing, there’s rich gleaning in those essays. Rosemary teaches writing.

To tell the truth

Rosemary and I happen to read from the same book of Lamb’s essays. The paper is cheap, the print isn’t very good. I bought it with some others from a used book website, sight unseen, at the start of the pandemic.

Rosemary’s name was in the inside cover. An upright script, neat as print, in dark blue ink above a confident slash underline. And her hometown.

And she dated it: 1913.

So you see, I don’t have a book club. What I have is a few books that are cherished because they passed through minds long gone that left tracks among the pages.

Such friends come unbidden. Not all books have ghosts. This had been Rosemary’s book. It still is.

She marked up Lamb from cover to cover in pencil and pen. She put footnotes on the footnotes. That and her name were all I knew of her when I started reading.

The first day she baffled me. Lamb uses many old-fashioned words and Rosemary had underlined each in pencil. She also wrote dates in all the margins on each name he dropped, even the famous ones.

Whoever owned this book, I thought, must have had great curiosity and a startling lack of information.

I caught on after a day. Rosemary was a teacher, of course, marking up her personal copy of Lamb the better to teach English composition to her students out of it. Her notes showed she anticipated their questions, as a good teacher does. And from her I learned not to judge before I think. Again.

Not knowing

I learned later to spot her marks that were in the same ink as her signature. Those earlier notes show me Rosemary as a reader, before she put the book to work in the classroom. They give me more of her than the teacher notes.

She marked, with blue ink, perhaps on a spring day among the redbuds and flowering dogwood, this:

“I am in love with this green earth; the face of town and country; the unspeakable rural solitudes, and the sweet security of streets. I would set up my tabernacle here.”

This was her book. It still is.

I do not need to know more. Lamb’s friend Keats highly recommended a mental state he called “negative capability,” the ability to dwell happily among uncertainties without pushing for final answers to fill in final dates.

Online, in archives, I see Rosemary’s name listed as presenting a conference paper in the late 1940s. I see nothing after.

The Rosemary I read a book alongside now in Lancaster is and is not the teacher who had that book and that name in a world before the wars. She is and is not the woman I see under the dogwoods, younger than my son, before my parents were born, combing its pages with her ink-pen amid a shower of white petals.

Neither was Lamb ever who he always pretended to be.

I had not come to that Virginia countryside in May time, had not gone that way in spring or any season. Neither had the haunted author Charles Lamb. But Rosemary, in a marked passage, gathers the three of us, there and now.

