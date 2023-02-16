The Ephrata Performing Arts Center has had a special relationship with Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim that goes back more than three decades.

There’s its memorable 1993 production of the macabre musical “Sweeney Todd.” Edward R. Fernandez, EPAC artistic director, says that production raised the bar for what audiences could expect from the community theater troupe that performed in what was then known as Ephrata Playhouse in the Park.

A photo from EPAC’s 2000 production of Sondheim’s “Assassins” wound up on the cover of the Chicago-based journal The Sondheim Review.

And the theater has treated audiences to many Sondheim productions in the intervening years.

One of the ways EPAC will pay tribute to the late composer in the 2023 season is with a one-night kickoff event: A concert of Sondheim music on Saturday, Feb. 18, presented by a cast of popular EPAC performers.

“We have a very special relationship with the Sondheim canon, and we owe a lot to the Sondheim canon,” Fernandez says.

“So, when (Sondheim) passed, I really wanted to pay tribute to him,” Fernandez says. “But the timing was hard.” The theater’s 2022 season was already planned when the prolific composer of such contemporary classics as “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with George” died in November 2021.

“So, I had to wait until this season,” Fernandez adds. EPAC is presenting two Sondheim musicals this year: “Passion” in the spring and “A Little Night Music” in the fall.

Fernandez says he could have gotten the rights to one of several existing Sondheim revues. But he decided instead to craft a concert in which he and the cast could choose the songs to present.

“I didn’t put together songs that were just my favorites,” Fernandez says.

“I balanced it with songs people might know, and I balanced it with songs that people might not know,” he adds. “I asked the performers what they might sing — what meant something to them.”

There’s a loose script for the show “that we can riff on,” he says. “The best things are (delivered) off the cuff.”

“I didn’t want to get too academic on it,” Fernandez says. “This is for a general audience.”

The tribute concert will be performed “basically by EPAC people who have done Sondheim a lot, celebrating Sondheim through some of his songs,” Fernandez says.

The revue features several singers who have been performing at EPAC for decades, and a couple who made their debuts at the theater within the past year.

The cast is Stacia Smith, Nick Smith, Maya Burdick, Sean Young, Jeannette Wehye, Carl Bomberger, Kristie Ohlinger, Andrew Cuer and Karey Getz.

IF YOU GO

• What: Sondheim Tribute Revue.

• Where: Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., in Grater Memorial Park, Ephrata.

• When: 8 p.m. Saturday.

• Tickets: $37 including fees.

• Information and tickets: epactheatre.org or call the box office at 717-733-7966, ext. 1.